'Neighbours' spoilers: Is Paul Robinson DEAD?

It's not looking good for Paul Robinson after the wedding day DISASTER on Neighbours...

Has classic character Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) been KILLED-OFF on Neighbours?



The 2022 preview trailer for the Aussie soap warned that someone will die...



And it certainly doesn't look good for Paul after that shock disaster at The Flamingo Bar on the day of Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kyle Canning's (Chris Milligan) wedding...



Today's episode of the Aussie soap picks-up 7 days later after a gale-force storm caused havoc in Erinsborough and put the residents of Ramsay Street in peril.



Paul's estranged wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) returns to the site of The Flamingo Bar, which has been reduced to wreckage after a freak turn of events.



Terese is not looking forward to attending a memorial service that afternoon.



But whose funeral is it?

The Flamingo Bar was almost destroyed in the storm on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

It's a sombre mood on Ramsay Street.



The SHOCK turn of events has had an effect on Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



Will Glen finally leave all that bad blood with half-brother, Paul in the past and do his best to support Terese?



Meanwhile, the tragedy has hit the Tanaka house hard.



The surviving members of the household gather for the memorial service.



But it's all a bit much for Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), who distances himself from the people closest to him...

WHO has died on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese struggles with her guilt as the memorial gets underway.



Terese's friend and co-worker, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) picks-up on her strange mood.



Chloe comes to realise that Terese is feeling responsible for the terrible accident.



Terese is already struggling with her sobriety.



She fell off the wagon towards the end of last year, when it looked like it was all over between her and Paul.



Could this tragedy drive Terese back to drink again?



Terese is desperate to make amends for what has happened.



Which leads her to make a most unexpected decision...

