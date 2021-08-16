'Neighbours' spoilers: Ned Willis has a SEXY proposition!

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is feeling like the luckiest lady in all of Erinsborough on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Flamingo Bar boss has got a casual dating arrangement going with both Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



But could it be that both Ned and Levi are starting to see their casual hook-ups with Amy as more than just a bit of fun?



Amy is thrown when friends Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) and his girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) warn her that Ned and Levi are "catching the feels" and secretly beginning to feel more for her than they're letting on.



Awkward!



After Ned and Levi have their own debrief on the dating dilemma, cafe manager Ned summons Amy and Levi to an afterhours meeting at Harold's Cafe.



Ned confesses he is not comfortable carrying on with the trio's current casual arrangement.



But he has a SURPRISE solution to their situation...



What if Amy officially dated both Ned and Levi at the same and they enter into a polyamorous relationship? (Google it!)



Amy and Levi did NOT see this coming!



How will they react to Ned's proposition?

Amy is SHOCKED by lover Ned's unexpected proposition on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) decides to secretly continue digging into Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) past.



Susan arranges a meeting with Dr Anna Buke (Fiona Macleod), the wife of the doctor who Melanie reportedly had a messy affair with years ago.



Susan tells Anna she is looking for a new receptionist at Erinsborough High School and is thinking of hiring Melanie.



Alarm bells ring for Anna and she warns Susan NOT to hire Melanie!

Susan is left reeling when Anna reveals the startling turn of events that happened while Melanie was working as her husband Justin's personal assistant.



Susan shares her findings with husband Karl (Alan Fletcher).



But Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) currently so happy with girlfriend Melanie, can Susan and Karl bring themselves to tell Toadie the SCANDALOUS news?

Susan learns the SHOCK truth about what happened when Melanie had an affair with a married man on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Can Susan and Karl bring themselves to tell Toadie the news about Melanie on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

