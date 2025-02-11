Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis returns!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between February 17 to 20...
Airs Monday 17 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
It's Valentine's Day on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)
Krista Sinclair (played by Majella Davis) receives an apology letter from Sebastian Metcalfe, who has checked himself into a rehab facility in Sydney.
However, Krista's sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick) is secretly stung that Sebastian has yet to apologise to her over the way he ended their relationship because he was in love with Krista.
As Krista and her fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), enjoy a romantic date at the winery,
Fallon decides to confide in SOMEONE about her growing resentment towards her man magnet half-sister...
Airs Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is struggling to find places where she and SECRET lover, Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), can be alone together.
The lovers are cornered by co-worker, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who is determined to catch the thief who has been stealing from Eirini Rising.
After another theft, Jane is thrown into a spin when she suddenly wonders if cleaner Clint could be the thief!
Has school headmistress Jane been hooking-up with a criminal?!
Airs Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Leo is reeling after discovering a SHOCK secret about his fiancee, Krista...
Even though trouble-making Sebastian has been sent packing, he continues to be the cause of big trouble between the couple!
Leo feels betrayed by Krista and starts to wonder if they are rushing into marriage.
So will Leo listen when Krista's sister, Fallon, tries to convince him to postpone the wedding?
Airs Thursday 20 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Watch out Ramsay Street, because Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is back!
Terese is stressed-out with all the goings-on at Eirini Rising.
Plus, she is short-staffed since co-workers, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), are still away.
So she calls for some back-up in the shape of her naughty niece, Roxy!
But Roxy has only been back in Erinsborough for five minutes when she manages to cause chaos while mixing-up one of her famous 'Flaming Roxy' cocktails!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
