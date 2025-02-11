Neighbours spoilers: Roxy Willis returns!

Look out Erinsborough because Roxy Willis is back this week on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 17 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's Valentine's Day on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Krista Sinclair (played by Majella Davis) receives an apology letter from Sebastian Metcalfe, who has checked himself into a rehab facility in Sydney.



However, Krista's sister, Fallon Morell (Kate Connick) is secretly stung that Sebastian has yet to apologise to her over the way he ended their relationship because he was in love with Krista.



As Krista and her fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), enjoy a romantic date at the winery,

Fallon decides to confide in SOMEONE about her growing resentment towards her man magnet half-sister...

Romance is in the air for engaged couple Leo and Krista on Valentine's Day on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Fallon secretly blames Krista for her break-up with Sebastian on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is struggling to find places where she and SECRET lover, Clint Hendry (Jason Wilder), can be alone together.



The lovers are cornered by co-worker, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who is determined to catch the thief who has been stealing from Eirini Rising.



After another theft, Jane is thrown into a spin when she suddenly wonders if cleaner Clint could be the thief!

Has school headmistress Jane been hooking-up with a criminal?!

Jane starts to suspect that lover Clint could be a thief on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 19 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Leo is reeling after discovering a SHOCK secret about his fiancee, Krista...

Even though trouble-making Sebastian has been sent packing, he continues to be the cause of big trouble between the couple!



Leo feels betrayed by Krista and starts to wonder if they are rushing into marriage.



So will Leo listen when Krista's sister, Fallon, tries to convince him to postpone the wedding?

Will Fallon convince Leo to postpone his wedding to Krista on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 20 February 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Watch out Ramsay Street, because Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is back!



Terese is stressed-out with all the goings-on at Eirini Rising.



Plus, she is short-staffed since co-workers, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and his wife Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), are still away.



So she calls for some back-up in the shape of her naughty niece, Roxy!



But Roxy has only been back in Erinsborough for five minutes when she manages to cause chaos while mixing-up one of her famous 'Flaming Roxy' cocktails!

Things get heated between Jane and Terese over cleaner Clint on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Roxy returns and is reunited with family relative Max Ramsay on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee