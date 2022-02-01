'Neighbours' spoilers: WHO drops a shock bombshell on Terese?

Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back in a bubble of love with husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Terese remains unaware that Paul has resorted to some deception in order to keep Terese by his side...



In the mean time, Paul's doctor son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) remains puzzled about Paul's mystery health setback.



Paul doesn't seem to want to answer any of David's questions and is leaving everything in the hands of his new specialist, Dr Oscar Russell (Adam Rowland).



David asks Paul to undergo some more hospital scans, so that they can confirm Dr Rusell's diagnosis.



But when Paul refuses, David decides to keep on digging... leading to a SHOCK discovery!

David challenges Paul about his sudden health setback on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) seems to be pulling further and further away from his baby daughter, Abigail.



Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) has questioned Leo about his decision to handover Abigail to his brother, David and husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).



Even a scheduled doctor's appointment with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) isn't enough to convince Leo to attend.



Everyone urges Leo to get his act together or he will regret the decision he has made.



However, both Aaron and Chloe are left reeling when Leo shuts them down.



He has made his decision about Abigail and will NOT be changing his mind!

Leo refuses to change his mind about Abigail on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is down-in-the-dumps after Paul and Terese's party at the penthouse.



It looks like he has officially now missed his chance with Terese.



He can't believe Terese has decided to give devious Paul another go after all the misery he has put her through.



At Harold's Cafe, boss Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) reckons there's more to Glen's unhappiness than meets the eye.



Will Glen come clean about his forbidden feelings for his half-brother's wife?

Glen realises he has missed his chance with Terese on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5