Neighbours spoilers: WHO will Amy Greenwood choose?

Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) is back in Erinsborough after a weekend away in Cairns on Neighbours.

Amy gets organised to work from home and catch-up on some Flamingo Bar business.



However, the men in her life have other ideas!



Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) are both still competing for Amy's affections.



But neither knows the other has been making a move!



Amy gets distracted as both Ned and Levi appear at the Rebecchi house at different times throughout the day.



Especially when Ned struts into Number 30 wearing nothing much but a cowboy hat!



Oh, boy!



But all the attention is getting a bit much for Amy.



She knows she needs to make a decision.



WHO is Amy going to choose?

Levi and Ned BOTH have designs on Amy on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is feeling awkward with the charade of dating fake boyfriend Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie).



Especially when her bestie Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and her boyfriend Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) want to get to know Jesse better.



Mackenzie and Hendrix are unaware that Harlow is just pretending to like Jesse, who was recently discovered to be the secret son of disgraced hotel boss Julie Quill.



However, is the ruse about to be rumbled?



Hedrix is confused when he finds out Jesse was also dating his school teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg).



Jesse panics when he realises how closely connected this group of friends are.



So he makes a sudden decision about his relationship with Curtis.



Is someone about to get their heart broken?

Mackenzie and Hendrix want to get to know Harlow's "boyfriend" Jesse better on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jesse is still in a relationship with school teacher Curtis on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.