Neighbours spoilers: WHY does Karl feel like a FAILURE?

Airs Monday 28 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Dr Karl Kennedy (played by Alan Fletcher) feels responsible after a psychological report labels his daughter, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), as a traumatised individual because of a TROUBLED childhood on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Don't forget, Holly was born aboard a boat on the River Thames when her scheming mum, Izzy Hoyland, gate crashed Karl and Susan's (Jackie Woodburne) wedding in London... and suddenly went into labour!



But there's a double blow for Karl when troubled Holly turns to new friend, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort), for emotional support.



Does Holly blame Karl for the way her life has turned out?

Holly has formed a bond with Tram co-worker Felix on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 29 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) continues to put on a front for her ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), and her visiting stepdaughter, Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner).



But relapsed alcoholic Terese is desperate to spend the night alone secretly drinking.



However, is she about to be found out?



A suspicious Paul discovers Terese LIED about heading to Adelaide to visit her daughter Piper and her boyfriend, Tyler Brennan...



Will Paul confront Terese with his suspicions?

Nell is back in Erinsborough visiting boyfriend JJ on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Paul shares his worries about Terese with his son Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 30 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her wife, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), have been left reeling after Felix's unexpected offer to become the couple's sperm donor!



Remi tells Felix his offer is inappropriate and will never happen.



But does Cara see things differently?



Meanwhile, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) and his wife Wendy (Candice Leask) are pleased to see Felix getting along with the Varga-Murphy family.



They wonder if it's time to invite Andrew's brother to move into the Rodwell house...



Will Cara and Remi consider Felix's unexpected offer on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 31 October 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



It's Halloween!



The residents at Number 32 decide to throw a fancy dress Halloween party.



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is uncomfortable to see estate agent Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire) at the party.



Especially after Rhett tried to make a move on him after their Boylesque performance!



Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and her brother Byron (Xavier Molyneux) are still on the lookout to find a new housemate.



But they are in for a SHOCK when someone unexpected announces that they want to move in right away!



WHO?

Things get spooky for Byron and girlfriend Sadie on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

WHY isn't Aaron having a good time on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee