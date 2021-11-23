'Neighbours' spoilers: WHY is Ned Willis worried?

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is all kinds of worried about the upcoming Police Ball on Neighbours (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is planning to attend the Ball with her policeman boyfriend, Levi Canning (Richie Morris).



But Ned is worried that Levi's police colleagues will upset Amy by making comments about her polyamorous relationship with both Levi and Ned.



Ned tries to talk Amy and Levi into cancelling their plans.



However, Levi suspects that Ned has an ulterior motive in wanting to sabotage his and Amy's plans.



After all, Ned made it clear recently that he wants Amy all for himself.



Is there gonna be a Christmas bust-up in this love triangle?

Toadie and Melanie help Nell pay tribute to the late Sonya on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things have gone horribly wrong for Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) and his girlfriend, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).



The couple have been trying to help Toadie's daughter, Nell (Scarlett Anderson) who is desperate to communicate with her late mum, Sonya through a crystal ball.



But Nell has been left devastated after an unfortunate accident that broke the crystal ball...



Melanie is pained to see Toadie so upset after he fails to console his daughter.



She finally manages to convince Toadie to let her have a mature conversation with Nell about Sonya, who passed away almost two years ago.



Has Melanie found a way to get through to Nell about losing her mum?

Harlow has shown a new ruthless side this year on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Remember when Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) first moved to Ramsay Street, she was a bit of a goody two-shoes?



But the influence of Harlow's crafty granddad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) has clearly rubbed off on her, as this year she has shown a new scheming and ruthless side, especially on the job at Lassiters.



Harlow's bestie, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is taken aback when Harlow fails to show much compassion for her sort-of-sister, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and her boyfriend, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan).



Infact, as Christmas approaches, Harlow seems even more negative and demanding than usual!



Mackenzie can only wonder, WHAT has happened to her best friend?

