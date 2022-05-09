Neighbours spoilers: Will Kiri Durant QUIT the winery?

Kiri Durant (played by Gemma Bird Matheson) has FINALLY discovered that Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is her long-lost dad on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, she's not quite ready to play happy families with him just yet!



Things are totally awkward between Kiri and Glen, as they continue to work together at the winery... and live nextdoor to each other on Ramsay Street.



It's a small world!



Glen really wants to step-up and be there for Kiri as she continues to deal with the fallout from the SHOCK family secret being exposed.



And, let's not forget, it's all the fault of devious duo, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), who went digging for dirt on Glen in the first place!



Kiri is feeling overwhelmed seeing Glen everywhere she turns.



She suddenly decides she is gonna QUIT her job at the winery!



Will Glen be able to convince Kiri to keep her job and stay in Erinsborough?

Nicolette and Paul are to blame for the fallout between Kiri and Glen on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) continues to cause trouble between Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and her friends and family.



However, Harlow's worried uncle, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) refuses to be thrown off the scent!



David is convinced that Corey somehow has something to do with Harlow's current fall from grace.



Could Corey have secretly vandalised Amy Greenwood's (Jacinta Stapleton) van and framed Harlow for the crime?



Then there's the incident at Fashion Week when Amy's fashion show was sabotaged, and Harlow's hook-up with Ned Willis was exposed.



As Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) starts to investigate what happened at Fashion Week, Corey realises that he could soon be rumbled.



Thinking fast, Corey convinces Harlow that she could do with a weekend trip away.



Some distance between Harlow and all the drama of Ramsay Street could be just what she needs.



But as Corey packs-up the car ready for their departure, Harlow has no idea this could be a ONE-WAY trip...



She might never see her family or friends again!

Corey wants to whisk Harlow off for a weekend getaway on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5