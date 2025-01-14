Neighbours spoilers: Will someone die during Lights Up?

There's DANGER in store for unsuspecting Holly and Max after vengeful Yaz sets an electrifying trap on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 20 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



As the Lights Up event gets underway in Erinsborough, Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is unaware that she could be walking into an electrifying trap on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Holly's boss, visiting US businesswoman Yaz Shields (Chrishell Stause), is ready to get her final revenge on unsuspecting Holly who she blames for the death of her brother, Heath Royce, in the Outback.



But when Yaz's lover, Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson), makes an alarming discovery in Yaz's hotel room at Lassiters, will she discover the SHOCK truth about the connection between Yaz and Heath?

Unfortunately, it looks like it's too late to stop someone falling victim to Yaz's dangerous trap...

Will vengeful Yaz get her final revenge on unsuspecting Holly on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Nicolette and Aaron make an alarming discovery in Yaz's hotel room on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 21 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sebastian Metcalfe (Rarmian Newton) is still scheming to spend some quality time with Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis).

So he is annoyed when she chooses a picnic with fiance, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) and his daughter, Abigail, over him.



Desperate to have some alone time with Krista, and drive a further wedge between her and Leo, trouble-making Sebastian resorts to desperate and painful measures to get Krista's full attention...

What will scheming Sebastian do to get Krista's attention on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Leo is not happy about Sebastian's continued presence in Erinsborough on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 22 January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is embarrassed after matching with a much younger man, Clint (Jason Wilder), on a dating app!



There's clearly a spark of chemistry between them.

However, Jane admits to her daughter, Nicolette, and family friend, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), that because of the age-gap she won't be seeing Clint again.



But Clint isn't giving-up so easily and invites Jane out on another date!



WHAT will she do?

Jane tells Aaron about her dating app antics with a younger man on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday January 2025 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



While the Varga-Murphy family is away on holiday in New York, copper Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) keeps an eye on the vacant Number 30.



Andrew decides to investigate when he hears noises coming from the empty house.



As Andrew searches the house, he's unaware that a MYSTERY intruder is lying in wait!



WHO is it?

Will copper Andrew catch a mystery intruder at Number 30 on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee