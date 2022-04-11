Neighbours spoilers: Will Susan Kennedy rumble Karl's lie?
Airs Thursday 21 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Susan Kennedy (played by Jackie Woodburne) has no idea that her husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) has made a risky investment with their retirement pot in Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
When Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) told his wife Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that he wanted to invest $20,000 of their retirement money in Montana Marcel’s (Tammin Sursok) cosmetics line, she put her foot down and told him that she didn’t want him to risk losing their hard-earned cash.
Despite Susan laying down the law, Karl thought it was an opportunity that was too good to miss and made the investment without telling her… As far as she’s concerned the $20K is sitting safely in their bank account!
What Karl doesn’t realise is that Montana’s business is on the brink of collapse!
Last week, however, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) snooped into Montana’s business affair and could help but gloat about the fact that she was facing financial ruin!
After talking to a dubious Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) about his investment, the doubts have started to creep in.
Montana assures Karl that he will soon see big returns on his investment, but he’s worried about lying to Susan. He’s going to be in big trouble if things go belly up!
How much longer can Karl keep it a secret?
After confessing all about the circumstances surrounding Gareth Bateman’s death at River bend, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) are grateful to have the support of their nearest and dearest…
Levi Canning (Richie Morris), however, isn’t quite so forthcoming or sympathetic as he continues to reel from the fact that Freya spun him a load of lies.
When David and Freya meet with their lawyers, they discover the defence strategy will focus on their traumatic stress as a way to explain why they didn’t attempt to save Gareth and instead just watched him die.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is thrilled that she’s helped make the Fashion Week launch a success, and has been celebrated by her community.
She basks in the praise of Fashion Week showrunner Montana Marcel, but panics when she learns that her next photoshoot conflicts with law school and her attendance is non-negotiable. What will she do?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
