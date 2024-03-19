A Life in Ten Pictures season 2: release date, stars and everything we know

A Life in Ten Pictures season 2 is a BBC Two documentary series, which profiles famous stars using iconic photography.

The opening episode of the new series studies Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, pictured below with her co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on a press tour for the original 1977 movie. Another shot featured is the one above of Carrie posing in the sea to promote Return of the Jedi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie, who died aged 60 in 2016, shot to global fame in Star Wars as Princess Leia when she was only 19. The episode looks back on her remarkable life through 10 amazing pictures, some of which are memorable shots and other private photos. It features interviews with those who knew the star, expanding on what's in the pictures.

"From iconic shots to private snaps, these are Carrie Fisher’s defining moments. Revealed by those who were there and those who know her story best," promises the makers.

Among those interviewed is her brother Todd Fisher. The episodes examines her relationship with her mother Debbie Reynolds and her battle with addiction.

"If I had to worry about what people thought of my life I don’t think I'd ever function, I mean I worry about what people think and then do whatever I'm going to do anyway," says Carrie in an interview shown in the trailer (below).

Carrie is just the first star featured in the series. Here's everything we know, including who else is featured…

A Life in Ten Pictures season 2 begins on BBC Two on Thursday 21 March at 9 pm. The first series is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The six-part first series featured Freddie Mercury, Tupac Shakur, Elizabeth Taylor, John Lennon, Muhammad Ali and Amy Winehouse.

Who features in season 2?

Currently we know that Carrie Fisher features in episode 1 and Bruce Lee features in episode 2. The Bruce Lee episode takes an in depth look at the Enter the Dragon star who died aged just 32 in 1973. Again it tells his story through 10 shots. When we have more names we will update this list.