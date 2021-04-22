'Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook' on ITV — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook is being repeated on ITV soon, after originally airing last year. It's the perfect series for foodies, and sees celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott travelling to picturesque locations across the Mediterranean. Viewers can also buy his cookbook of the same name, which includes all the recipes featured in the 10-part series.

The description of his book suggests we should expect: "simple salads and dips to everyday favourites like pasta and risottos, satisfying meats, flavoursome vegetarian mains and light fish dishes, Ainsley’s recipes are perfect for a relaxed gathering of family and friends or hassle-free midweek meal."

Here's everything you need to know about the ITV series...

Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook airs on Tuesday 27 April at 7:30pm, with subsequent episodes airing each Tuesday. Viewers can also catch up with Ainsley's other shows on ITV Hub.

One of his most recent shows is Ainsley's Food We Love, which sees him welcoming celebrity guests and sharing some classic dishes.

My new series, Ainsley's Mediterranean Cookbook, starts this morning on @ITV at 10.30am. I hope the love of food and the beauty of the Med brings some sunshine to your day xx#ainsleysmediterraneancookbook #SundayMorning #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/O9EgfFLlZEMarch 22, 2020

What should we expect from Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook?

The first episode sees Ainsley boarding a 44ft catamaran and travelling to Corsica. On route he learns the basics of sailing, before heading to the medieval fortress town of Bonifacio where he meets JB, a rugby player-turned-olive oil maker, as he samples his much sought-after oils before whipping up some cheesy stuffed aubergines.

Following episodes include an array of delicious recipes such as a pasta masterclass in Sardinia to make a sausage and fennel pasta and a fregola minestrone. All the recipes are hassle-free and easy to make, but are sure to make an impression.

As well as recipes, there's also plenty of gorgeous locations from all over the mediterranean such as Marrakesh, Southern Spain, Grenada, and Jordan, with Ainsley sampling all the local delicacies!

Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook trailer

There's no trailer for Ainsley's Mediterranean Cookbook, but you can watch some of the highlights from the series to give you an idea of what to expect.