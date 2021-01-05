'All Creatures Great and Small' character guide - who’s who in the new PBS period vet drama

The much-loved books by vet Alf Wight, written under the pen name of James Herriot, about the highs and lows of his life tending to a range of animals in the Yorkshire Dales in England, have captivated readers for decades.

Originally brought to our screens in classic British period drama All Creatures Great and Small, which ran from 1978 to 1990, the heart-warming adventures of James Herriot are now being reimagined once more in a lavish new seven-part version, set in the 1930s and airing on PBS from Sunday 10 January 9/8c.

Here’s our guide to the key characters to look out for…

James Herriot played by Nicholas Ralph

Recently qualified, the caring young vet hails from Scotland but he receives a baptism of fire when he starts his career in rural Yorkshire and has to deal with a variety of animals as well as their colourful owners. "Coming from Glasgow to the Dales is a culture shock and it's not the easiest of journeys," says TV newcomer Ralph. "James is so lovable, someone you are really onside with, and he goes through a lot."

Siegfried Farnon played by Samuel West

The demanding, short-tempered but compassionate Yorkshire vet interviews James to become his assistant and is keen to test his mettle when he takes him under his wing. "Siegfried’s frightening but has deep reserves of goodwill and love and a grudging respect for James," reveals West, whose credits include The Crown and Mr Selfridge.

Tristan Farnon played by Callum Woodhouse

Siegfried’s charming, flirtatious younger brother has been training to be a vet but when he returns to Yorkshire, he swiftly clashes with his exacting sibling. "Tristan is so carefree," says Woodhouse, best known for The Durrells and Cold Feet. "He’s constantly letting Siegfried down and disappointing him. It seems like water off a duck's back with Tristan but it does play on his mind."

Mrs Hall played by Anna Madeley

Siegfried’s housekeeper frets about her absent son but dotes on Siegfried and Tristan and she soon realises that James will be an asset to the practice. "She sees Siegfried needs help,"says Madeley, who has appeared in Deadwater Fell and Patrick Melrose. "Because she’s widowed with an estranged son, these men become her surrogate family."

Helen Alderson played by Rachel Shenton

The spirited farmer’s daughter catches James’ eye, but will her bond with local landowner Hugh Hulton (Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis) stand in the way of romance? "Helen’s a coper and runs the farm while bringing up her sister Jenny [Imogen Clawson]," says Shenton, who won an Oscar for short film The Silent Child. "Then she meets James and he’s disarming..."

Mrs Pumphrey played by Dame Diana Rigg

The late, great Diana Rigg steals every scene she is in as the wealthy and besotted owner of pampered Pekinese Tricki-Woo, whose over-indulgence in rich food frequently brings him to the attention of the veterinary team. "I had a party scene with Diana and she was delightful," says West. "She was like a planet that we would orbit!"