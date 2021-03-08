'All Star Musicals' 2021 on ITV — start date, celebrities and everything you need to know

All Star Musicals 2021 is almost here, and ITV is welcoming a new line up of celebrity guests to the stage. The series transforms famous faces into musical stars with the help of a vocal coach and dance lessons, so they can perform to the best of their abilities in front of judges.

In a similar vein to Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice, each performance will be scored and critiqued by a panel of judges.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said "All Star Musicals returns to our screens at a time when we’ve been missing those powerful and thrilling live performances in the theatre. This one-off special will be a real celebration of musicals and I can’t wait to see the performances our celebrities deliver on stage.”

Here's everything we know so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date, but we do know that All Star Musicals 2021 will be filmed and aired 'later this month' [March]. Watch this space!

What is All Star Musicals about?

All Star Musicals is a one-off special which sees six celebrities trying their hands at musical theatre. A must watch for fans of musicals, our novice celebrities will be trained in song and dance hoping to put on a great show for the audience and judges. All celebrities will be mentored by musical theatre star Elaine Paige and a West End chorus line, and will also work with expert choreographers and vocal coaches.

Elaine Paige says: "All Star Musicals is a joy to be a part of, I'm so pleased to be back heading up the critics panel and mentoring our new celebrities. We've got the most wonderful evening of musical theatre and entertainment lined up for viewers and some very exciting surprises."

Who is hosting All Star Musicals?

Doctor Who favourite John Barrowman returns as All Star Musicals host, revealing: "Now more than ever we're all in need of some fabulous musical entertainment and I can't wait to be reunited with Elaine on stage for All Star Musicals. We've got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises!"

As well as hosting, John Barrowman, Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas will open the show with a performance of Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray.

Finally I can tell you who I've been mentoring over the past few weeks for @ITV #allstarmusicals ... @RobbieRinder @Peston @DrRanj @BLuisaW #JessicaHynes & #BarneyWalsh Its gonna be such a fantastic show! Join me, @JohnBarrowman @astonishingtrev & @SamanthaBarks later this month! pic.twitter.com/4HYYOJbU0QMarch 8, 2021 See more

What celebs are in All Star Musicals 2021?

All Star Musicals welcomes six famous faces to the programme. This time around we'll see actress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White hoping to impress the judges and virtual audience.