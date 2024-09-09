Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2024: release date, locations, hosts and everything we know
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2024 opens in the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland hotel...
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2024 sees hosts Rob Rinder and Monica Galetti touring some of the most incredible places to stay across the world.
Barrister and ex-Strictly star Rob and chef Monica are going behind the scenes to areas of the hotels the public doesn't normally see as they visit locations including Rome and the rainforests of Malaysia.
Asked about his standout moments of the sixth season, Rob says: "There are too many to mention. From tours of 15th Century Chapels only available to guests of the hotel, to snowshoeing through the Arctic Tundra, to joining in a corporate group dance in Shanghai. The buffet of strange, unusual and fascinating experiences are limitless."
Monica says: "Visiting Turkey for me has been on my list for a while so to do this and end up in an air balloon was magical."
Talking about making his own second series, Rob adds: "It was amazing — it's a limitless gift to see what makes amazing hotels worthy of that title. This series, I built on all of the insight and experience from the first series, and I have taken it beyond the lobby for the second series which has been fascinating."
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2024 release date
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2024 begins on BBC Two on Thursday, 12 September at 8 pm. Note the whole series is available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from Thursday, 12 September. The series is likely to be available on BritBox in the US although we have no date.
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby 2024 locations
The Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland, China — Built from the ground level 15 stories downwards, deep into a previously abandoned quarry. Among its highlights are rooms with aquariums for windows. This features in the first episode. "China was fabulous trying the local street food and cooking traditional ancient recipes," says Monica.
Argos in Cappadocia, Turkey — Built within 2000-year-old caves, the hotel boasts some of the world's oldest hotel rooms.
Six Senses, Ibiza — Lavish hotel that aims to offer guests an insight into the mysticism and spirituality of the island.
The Hassler, Rome — One of Europe's most celebrated "Grand Dame" hotels which is still in the ownership of the family who created it three generations ago.
Datai Langkawi, Malaysia — Located in the rainforest, it gives guests a chance to live amongst the amazing wildlife including monkeys and birds.
Gangtey Lodge, Bhutan's Himalayas — Just 12 rooms are available in this amazing hideaway.
Stanglwirt Hotel, Austria — 400-year-old family run hotel!
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!