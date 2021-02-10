Arrow Player: Price, plans, exclusives and everything you need to know

The Arrow Player's slogan is "the alternative", and that's probably the best way to summarise this new streaming service from popular movie distributor Arrow Video.

Arrow Video have been distributing cult movies since the 90s but has become a much bigger name in the world of horror and cult classics thanks in no small part to the Arrow Video channel which is available on Amazon Prime.

Back in October 2020, Arrow Video launched their own streaming service in the US and Canada, and it was just rolled out in the UK at the beginning of February.

Boasting a range of content including exclusive re-releases and premieres of classic and new films from the worlds of horror, arthouse cinema, and movies and shows from around the globe, it contains a carefully curated library of content that you won’t find anywhere else.

Here's everything you need to know about the Arrow Player, including the price, content and availability. This page will be updated as more info becomes available.

What is the Arrow Player price?

The Arrow Player costs £4.99/$4.99 a month, of $49.99/£49.99 annually, for a saving of just under $10/ £10. To sign-up, visit the Arrow Player website.

You can also gift a prepaid subscription (up to 1 year’s access) to another person if you give their email address at checkout.

What can you watch on Arrow Player?

The content available on the Arrow Player ranges from slasher movies, exploitation flicks, Asian epics, teen movies and cult classics, old and new. Luckily, they also curate their library into smaller experiences to help you find exactly what kind of stuff you want to watch, organising movies by decade, genre, themes. If the ‘Edgar Wright Selects’ collection is anything to go by, we can also expect further guest-curated collections from other directors.

As an example of the sheer variety on offer, you can currently watch American high school horror-comedy Heathers, Donnie Darko, Park Chan-wook’s neonoir action thriller Oldboy, the entire Ringu franchise, Battle Royale, Spanish found-footage horror movie [REC], Giuseppe Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso, and David Cronenberg’s controversial Oscar-winner, Crash.

Cult horror favourites like the Hellraiser franchise and the Wes Craven’s original The Hills Have Eyes and a slew of restored, less notable grindhouse movies also find bizarre company alongside the likes of of Lars von Trier’s Melancholia, Italian crime series Gomorrah and Danish police procedural The Killing on the platform. With such a wide range of material, its pretty sure whatever niche you enjoy will be covered on the platform.

Alongside this huge collection, the Arrow Player also debut exclusive new releases. Upon launch this month, we got Adam Stovall’s debut supernatural rom-com, A Ghost Waits. Arrow also snapped up the distribution rights to Jill Sixx Gevargizian’s horror feature The Stylist, which will debut on the platform on March 20, 2021.

Certain features (such as A Ghost Waits and Beyond Re-Animator) come accompanied by bonus features on the platform under the Arrow Stories banner. These are your typical DVD and Blu-ray extras, including commentary tracks, interviews and ‘making of’ sequences.

You can also find a small library of VOD films up for purchase on the Arrow Player website. Some of these will be Digital Deluxe Edition re-releases of classic films which will include a huge amount of exclusive bonus content. At launch, there are two available: Donnie Darko, and Dario Argento's classic exploitation flick, Deep Red.

You can get a good idea of the range of content available on the Arrow Player by watching the trailer below:

Does the Arrow Player have a free trial?

Yes! There’s a 30-day free trial available to everyone who signs up. Once you’ve created an account, you’ll need to enter credit or debit card information.

You’ll see a $1 pre-authorization charge appear on your account upon subscribing, but this amount will be credited back to you ‘within a few days’ during the trial period, as this charge is only there to authenticate your payment details.

What devices support the Arrow Player?

The Arrow Player is currently available on iOS and Android devices, so you can grab it on mobile or tablets.

It’s also available on 4th Gen and up Apple TV devices, on Roku (including Roku’s 4k models), Android TV devices, and all Fire TV devices, too.

You can also watch in-browser at the Arrow Player website arrow-player.com.

On the launch day in the UK, one potential customer asked about the potential for games console apps, and the Arrow team said there is an Xbox app coming 'sooner than later', and that others are 'on the roadmap'.

What countries have the Arrow Player?

Currently, the Arrow Player is only available in the US, UK and Canada. We do not yet know if there are plans to roll out the service in other countries.