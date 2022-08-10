Bee and PuppyCat season 2 — release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Cartoon fans have been waiting to see more from Bee and PuppyCat season 2 for a very long time, and thanks to a new page on Netflix, we've finally gotten some news about the show.

Created and written by American animation, writer and comic artist Natasha Allegri (Adventure Time, Over the Garden Wall), Bee and PuppyCat follows reluctant hero Bee (voiced by Allyn Rachel) as she gets tangled up in the adventures of her mysterious puppy (and/or cat).

The first full season was originally produced by Frederator Studios for the YouTube channel, Cartoon Hangover (opens in new tab) after two animated shorts and an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, and fans have been asking for more ever since the first season aired between 2013 and 2016.

Bee and PuppyCat season 2 has been in the works for some time now. Going off the Netflix trailer (which you can watch later in this article), the first part of this new series will essentially be an overhaul of the original shorts and first season to bring it in line with season 2, which is subtitled "Lazy in Space" (per Polygon (opens in new tab)).

Here's everything we know about Bee and PuppyCat season 2 right now.

Bee and PuppyCat season 2 was confirmed years ago, but there was very little news about the series for a long time. On August 9, that all changed, as a new page for Bee and PuppyCat arrived on Netflix. It included a brand new trailer for the series, plus a release date of September 6, 2022.

The page was shared on the Bee and PuppyCat Reddit page after one viewer spotted the new trailer, and it definitely got a lot of people very excited!

Bee and PuppyCat season 2 trailer

By the looks of things, the teaser has not been released outside of Netflix, but fans were quick to share it on social media. As this trailer is specifically titled "Part 1" on the Netflix app, we think that the second part (whenever that does arrive) will be the long-awaited second season, "Lazy in Space."

Check it out below:

BEE AND PUPPYCAT TRAILER pic.twitter.com/6Hji50WNjYAugust 9, 2022 See more

What's Bee and PuppyCat season 2 about?

There's not much detail out there available about the series, but going off the trailer, we'll be seeing Bee and PuppyCat getting up to all sorts whilst working for the intergalactic temp space agency in a fantastical realm known as Fishbowl Space.

From the show's official website (opens in new tab), we know that Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space will expand the lead characters' world even further, with potentially dangerous results.

The description for season 2 reads: "In Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space, the beloved lead characters’ world is even more expansive (and possibly in danger) as the pair combat problems big, small, and totally weird, all while trying to make rent on time. In addition to a new storyline, Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space will feature longer, half hour episodes, along with an extended season".

If you want to get a better idea of what to expect from the new Netflix show, you can check out the original first season of Bee and PuppyCat on the Cartoon Hangover YouTube Channel, where it is available to stream in full for free.