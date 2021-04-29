'Bloods' on Sky One and NOW — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Bloods is the latest hilarious comedy heading to Sky One and NOW. Co-created by star Samson Kayo, it follows the misadventures of streetwise paramedic Maleek when he teams up with chirpy new partner Wendy. They might not seem well-matched on paper, but the two soon become a partnership to be reckoned with — and maybe they'll even learn a few things from each other.

Here's everything you need to know about the show...

Bloods launches on Sky One on Wednesday May 5 at 10pm. All six episodes will also be available on Sky Box Sets and NOW from May 5.

Who stars in Bloods?

Famalam and Truth Seekers star Samson Kayo plays Maleek, a headstrong paramedic with swagger to spare, who hasn't quite worked out that not everyone rates him as highly as he rates himself. Ab Fab's Jane Horrocks plays his partner Wendy, an upbeat divorcee from Nottingham who's recently moved to London in search of a fresh start.

"They're a very unlikely pairing — and I think unlikely pairings are interesting," says Jane. "I like the character because she's an eternal optimist. She's actually broken free from a rather dull life, so she's a brave character — she's got the bravery to come to London, and she sees the best in people. She wants to have fun, get along with people and offer her advice about being happier!"

Motherland's Lucy Punch plays their boss Jo, who's ex-Army and unfailingly professional, but struggles with the side of her job that requires her to handle her staff with empathy and delicacy. She also has a fairly obvious crush on Lawrence, played by The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, a motorcycle paramedic whose wife died 10 years ago, and who finds that the traumatic nature of his job constantly reminds him of his loss.

Bloods stars Julian Barrett as Lawrence and Lucy Punch as Jo (Image credit: Sky)

Killing Eve's Adrian Scarborough plays Gary, the longest-serving paramedic in the station whose easygoing nature and obsession with detail is a constant frustration to his latest partner, the hugely ambitious Kareshma, played by Aasiya Shah. Completing the line-up of regulars are Sam Campbell and Kevin 'KG' Garry as Darrell and Darryl, a paramedic pairing who are so in sync with each other that it's almost scary.

What is the plot of Bloods?

The story begins on a rainy night when Maleek is on a call-out with his partner Kevin (Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe). Thanks to Maleek's overenthusiasm with the defibrillator, Kevin ends up incapacitated and needing to take some leave — as well as requesting a new partner.

Despite Maleek's insistence to Jo that he can do the job by himself, she insists on giving him a new partner (after all, she points out, it's quite difficult to carry a stretcher by yourself). Enter Wendy, who's new to London and very excited to be working with Maleek. Maleek, on the other hand, is not so keen on her.

Nonetheless, he decides to take it upon himself to mentor Wendy in what it means to be a paramedic in the capital — but Wendy turns out to be more savvy than Maleek initially gave her credit for, and it seems there might be a few things that she can teach him too...