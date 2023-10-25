Will there be a Bodies season 2? Latest on whether show will continue

There's a hit Netflix original on the block, in the form of Bodies, a time-traveling mystery show about four identical bodies that show up in the same spot in several different time periods, and four detectives who have to investigate.

Audiences around the world have jumped on this new police show, with the drama sitting in Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list on the global rankings at over 5 and a half million views.

So it's a big hit. With that in mind, fans are naturally wondering whether the show will continue for a second season: what's going on with Bodies season 2?

Has Bodies finished?

Netflix aficionados might be quick to note that Bodies is referred to as a "Limited Series" by the streamer, which generally denotes a show only intended to last one season, and the creative team behind the hit concurs.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, series writer Paul Tomalin explained that the show was pitched to Netflix as "one series, this is a one and done, we wanna close this off." explaining how the ending was intended to bring total closure. He also suggests that he did write the full ending he wanted for the show: "as a writer, you actually don't often get to deal with endings, like true endings. And it was a privilege to be like, well, if it doesn't get a second season, then this is the meal, there's the dessert, there's the coffee. It's the whole thing."

That would seemingly suggest that there's no more to the world of Bodies... but that's not quite true, and we're going to have to dive into spoilers to explore further.

(Image credit: Bodies)

There are more Bodies

Bodies episode 8 ends with the tease of future time-jumping shenanigans, and that's because the character Iris Maplewood (who was our 2053 detective, but jumps back to 1890 in the finale) somehow shows up as an adult in 2023, when she should have been a kid.

This does make sense given the logic of the show; the dead body that initiated the events was copied to multiple different points in time when it fell through the time portal, so why shouldn't Maplewood? However it does also raise some confusing wrinkles, as it suggests that Maplewood also exists in various other time periods besides 2023, and so does Elias Mannix, the villain who also jumped from 2053 to 1889. So could he be concocting a grand plan with all his various doubles?

Not only that, but Bodies episode 7 tells us that jumping into the time portal makes your body show up in the future as well as the past, so we've got plenty more dead bodies, Iris Maplewoods and Elias Mannixes showing up in 2083, 2165 and 2216!

That is to say, there are plenty of unanswered questions and confusing complications in the Bodies premise left to explore or answer, so the writers have lots more to write about.

Ultimately, though, it'll come down to whether Netflix is willing to greenlight more episodes of Bodies. Recently, with hits like One Piece and Virgin River, the streamer has confirmed new seasons very quickly, so perhaps that will be the case with Bodies too.