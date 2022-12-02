Call Me Miss Cleo: release date, trailer and everything we know about the documentary

Sure to create a moment of nostalgia, HBO Max is releasing the documentary Call Me Miss Cleo.

For those that remember pop culture in the 1990s, the name Miss Cleo should ring a bell. She rose to prominence as a member of the Psychic Readers Network, where she allegedly used tarot cards to provide the unknown answers to questions that paying callers would ask her. Many recall her infomercials where she would recite her legendary catchphrase, "Call me now." Her persona became a hit among those who subscribe to psychics and a popular talking point among TV shows and movies until allegations of fraud began to surface about the Psychic Readers Network.

Now over two decades later, Call Me Miss Cleo is here to provide an in-depth look into the "rise, fall and reinvention" of the woman that once had countless people dialing in to talk to her. Here's everything we know about the documentary.

Call Me Mis Cleo premieres in the US exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, December 15. If you're interested in watching the documentary, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, the steamer offers a few different subscription options.

To date, we don't have official word as to when the documentary will be released in the UK. However, as that information becomes available, we can update you here.

Call Me Miss Cleo trailer

It seems the documentary aims to clear some things up about Youree Dell Harris and her character Miss Cleo. Just from watching, our interest is piqued in wanting to know what actually happened. Check out the clip below.

Call Me Miss Cleo premise

Here is the official synopsis for Call Me Miss Cleo:

"Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices. Featuring interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure. Revisiting an era of corded phones and 1-900-numbers, Call Me Miss Cleo ultimately reveals the truth behind the ever-enigmatic woman who took TV by storm, only to abruptly disappear from public consciousness."

Interestingly enough, actresses Raven-Symoné (Raven’s Home) and Debra Wilson (Scary Movie 4) appear in the documentary.

While old footage of Youree Dell Harris, known as Miss Cleo, is used in the film, she passed away on July 26, 2016.

Call Me Miss Cleo directors

Jennifer Brea and Celia Aniskovich served as directors for Call Me Miss Cleo. Brea previously directed and starred in the documentary Unrest, while Aniskovich previously directed the films Fruitcake Fraud, Burn It Down! and an episode of Impact of Murder.