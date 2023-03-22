Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. release date, trailer and everything you need to know

Caught Out dives into the match-fixing scandal that South African cricketer Hansie Cronje (pictured) was embroiled in.

Caught Out: Crime. Corruption Cricket is just one of the many sports documentaries coming to Netflix this year.

Unlike behind-the-scenes docuseries like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point or Full Swing, however, Caught Out dives into the scandalous side of international sports.

This particular documentary instead dives into a match-fixing scandal that rocked the world of international cricket at the turn of the century. Caught Out depicts how Indian investigators uncovered a plot that saw cricket's reputation as a gentleman's game being shattered by the revelation that bookies had managed to exert control over parts of the game and shares how the scandal impacted the sport.

Here's what we know about Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket right now.

Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket released on Friday, March 17, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

What is Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket about?

The official summary for Caught Out reads: "This sports documentary examines India's biggest match-fixing scandal, the icons caught in its web and the journalists who uncovered the corruption."

The story broke over 20 years ago when the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation revealed they'd obtained tapes of telephone conversations between South African cricketer Hansie Cronje and an Indian bookmaker.

The investigation implicated multiple other cricketers and eventually led to Cronje receiving a lifetime ban from participating in any form of the sport.

Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket trailer

The Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket trailer does a very good job of setting up the story of the match-fixing scandal by showing how shocking the situation was, and just how big a story it was.

The video features voiceovers and interviewees explaining just how high of an honor it was to play cricket for India...and how shameful it was to undermine the integrity of the sport. Check it out below:

How to watch Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket

As a Netflix Original, you'll only be able to stream Caught Out on Netflix.