Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown — release date, trailer and everything we know

The latest entry in National Geographic's One Day in America series movies the story from 9/11 and JFK out of America itself. Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown tells the full story of another famous historical US event, though it didn't actually take place in the USA.

Cult Massacre promises to tell the full story about cult leader Jim Jones and his group called the People's Temple, which is most famous for its fleeing to Guyana and then the mass suicide which claimed hundreds of lives. It'll start at the origins of the group, including its original aims, and how that spiralled into a devastating and shocking train of events.

The third part of the Nat Geo series, One Day in Jonestown promises to follow its predecessors by focusing on the stories and anecdotes of eyewitnesses and people who were immersed in the events, to tell you the survivor's tales of what happened.

So here's what you need to know about the latest entry Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown.

The earliest you'll be able to watch Cult Massacre is on Monday, June 17, because that's when the series will debut on Hulu. There are three episodes and they'll all debut at the same time.

The series will also air on National Geographic's cable channel, but you'll need to wait until Wednesday, August 14 for that.

It's possible that Cult Massacre will air in the UK too: the first two One Day in America series played on Disney Plus there, and Cult Massacre is playing at film festivals in the UK too. But we'll have to wait to find out more.

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown trailer

Hulu posted a trailer for Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown so you can get a taste for the docuseries.

The trailer gives a sense of what you'll see in the show: there are interviews with survivors of the People's Church and also stories of those who discovered the events of Jamestown 50 years ago.

It's interspersed with lots of archival footage showing the history of the group as well as the events of Jamestown.