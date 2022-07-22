Darby and Joan season 1: cast, plot, trailer, filming locations, and everything you need to know

Darby and Joan season 1 is coming to Acorn TV this August — and it promises to be a sunny, funny, and romantic mystery crime series, with plenty of twists and star turns in breathtaking Australian settings.

Here’s our guide to the eight-part series starring internationally celebrated actors Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi…

Darby and Joan season 1 makes its UK debut on Monday, August 8 2022 with the first two episodes of the eight-part series. Two new episodes will be available on subsequent Mondays. The full box set is available from August 29 2022 along with a bonus ‘Making of’ feature.

We will update this guide with a US release date when one is announced.

Darby and Joan Season 1 premise

Acorn reveals how Darby and Joan kicks off, saying: “On an isolated but spectacular road in the Australian outback a former cop, Jack Darby (Bryan Brown), is driving his battered Landcruiser with only his dog for company. In the opposite direction comes a brash English nurse, Joan Kirkhope (Greta Scacchi), in her behemoth RV. The two try their best to avoid each other but Jack meets Joan head on, and their adventure begins.”

They add: “Retired Australian homicide detective Jack Darby has taken to the open road with his dog, Diesel, to flee his past, while recently widowed English nurse Joan Kirkhope is on a reluctant pilgrimage to find answers about her husband’s mysterious death.”

Darby and Joan Season 1 trailer

Darby and Joan main cast

Greta Scacchi (Joan)

Revered Italian-Australian actor Greta Scacchi stars as Joan Kirkhope, a recently widowed woman on a truth-seeking trail in the wake of her husband Ian’s untimely death.

Joan is described as: “Recently widowed and living her worst nightmare. She’s on a reluctant pilgrimage following her late husband’s mysterious death, seeking answers she knows she’ll probably never find…”

Greta has starred in Presumed Innocent with Harrison Ford, Robert Altman’s The Player, Jefferson in Paris, Brideshead Revisited, War and Peace, Versailles, and The Terror.

She won an Emmy for her role in Rasputin in 1996 and was nominated for The Most Outstanding Newcomer to Film BAFTA in 1983 for Heat and Dust.

Trouble in paradise. Things heat up when Joan and Darby collide. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Bryan Brown (Darby)

Logie-winning Aussie actor Bryan Brown is probably best known internationally for his starring role in Cocktail alongside Tom Cruise. In Darby and Joan he plays Jack Darby, a retired detective who hitches his wagon to Joan’s star.

Jack Darby is described as: “Charming, rugged and down-to-earth. But retirement hasn’t been kind and he takes to the open road to escape his regrets”

Bryan has also starred in The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, A Town Like Alice, The Thorn Birds, Gorillas in the Mist with Sigourney Weaver, Along Came Polly, Murder in the Outback, Australia, and The Good Wife.

Describing the main characters' personality clashes Acorn says: “They couldn’t be more different: the low key, ruggedly charming Aussie, and the tightly-wound, yet warm, witty and determined Englishwoman, but when they collide in the Australian outback and become drawn into a series of unexpected mysteries, this unlikely investigative-duo soon realize the most intriguing puzzle they face is each other.”

Jack the lad. Bryan Brown as Darby. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

John Waters (Ian)

John Waters plays Joan’s husband Ian Kirkhope in flashback scenes. Viewers will see glimpses of the couple’s life together, as well as some of his suspect activities in Australia.

John has starred in The Sullivans, All the Rivers Run, Fireflies, All Saints, Mystery Road, The Commons, The End, and Grey Nomads.

Anna McGahan (Rebecca)

Anna McGahan plays Joan and Ian’s adult daughter Rebecca, who remains behind in the UK when her mother goes in search of answers about her father.

Anna has starred in Spirited, Anzac Girls, The Doctor Blake Mysteries, and Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Darby and Joan guest stars

There are some pleasing guest stars popping up during the eight-part series including Frayed star Kerry Armstrong and Neighbours legend Peter O’Brien. Also making an appearance are Robert Coleby (A Place to Call Home) and Kaarin Fairfax (Picnic at Hanging Rock).

Darby and Joan filming locations

Darby and Joan was filmed in Queensland across the Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Redland City, North Stradbroke Island, Mount Isa and Cairns.

The location is an important element of the Darby and Joan adventures and an essential part of Joan and Jack’s journeys of self-discovery.

Acorn reveals: “Thrown together and drawn into the intriguing mysteries lurking in the isolated, tropical corners of a vast and empty continent, it quickly becomes clear the most fascinating mystery they face is each other.

“Tentative at first, Jack and Joan’s growing relationship drives the series. Like all great love stories, it is complex and complicated, it surprises and delights, it is both comfortable and awkward, it has stratospheric highs and abysmal lows, and, crucially, each character is irrevocably changed because of it.

“With Jack’s idiosyncratic support, Joan is discovering a way to emerge from her pain and find the answers she needs. The prospect is terrifying... And exhilarating.

“And now he’s traveling with Joan, Jack needs to work out how to be with somebody again. He could be the key to finding the answers that Joan is seeking. But is he ready to forgive himself for his past mistakes?”