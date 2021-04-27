'Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar' on Channel 5 — start date, host, premise and everything you need to know

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar is a brand new Channel 5 home renovation series, which sees UK residents transforming the most important rooms in the house. With many of us using our kitchens to enjoy meals with family and friends, and our bathrooms for a relaxing bath at the end of the day, it's no surprise that people want them looking their best.

In this series, DIY SOS' Mark Millar helps give these rooms a makeover, using his 30-plus years of building experience to make the most of the budget, giving families the bathroom and kitchen they've always dreamed of.

Here's everything you need to know...

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar starts on Tuesday 27th April at 7pm on Channel 5.

Following episodes will air weekly at the same time, and will be available on My5 after broadcast.

What happens in the first episode?

Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms kicks off with an exciting project, which sees Mark helping out with a £50k kitchen transformation for Glasgow based couple Eddie and Michelle. They want a contemporary, family friendly kitchen with their budget. Meanwhile in Sutton Coldfield, Akil and Samina have £5k to transform their bathroom into their dream relaxing space.

As well as seeing these transformations, Mark will provide his own unique insights into renovations, hopefully inspiring viewers with tips on how to achieve their dream space.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Channel 5 released a trailer on social media which gives us a glimpse at some of the stunning transformations featured in the series.

Their caption reveals that both kitchens and bathrooms can add value to a property.

If you want to add value to a #property, it's the kitchen and bathroom that counts. 🏠🔨🛁Watch Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms with Mark Millar, Tuesday at 7pm on @channel5_tv#DreamKitchensAndBathrooms #homeimprovement @Bonjourmillar pic.twitter.com/mHhxljd5utApril 23, 2021 See more

The 30 second social media trailer features clips of contemporary bathrooms and kitchens, showcasing the way you can make the most of your space. Expect big bathtubs, welcoming showers, and kitchen islands that are perfect for sharing meals with your loved ones.