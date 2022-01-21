'Dynasty' season 5 — air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Dynasty season 5 has arrived in the US and it's heading to the UK later in 2022.

The reboot of the beloved US soap opera was launched back in 2017, providing us with four rollercoaster seasons following the Carrington family as they fight each other and everyone around them for money and power.

Dynasty is one of the few reboots to become a big hit — so big, in fact, that this fifth season was confirmed before season four had even premiered.

Here is everything you need to know about season 5...

Dynasty season 5 started with two Christmas specials which aired on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, on The CW in the US. But don't worry if you missed it, because US fans can catch up on the festive episodes via The CW website.

But sadly we have got a bit of a wait on our hands for the rest of the season. The CW has confirmed that episodes will return on Mar. 11, 2022, when they’ll then revert to their usual Friday night slot at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on The CW.

Dynasty is shown on Netflix over in the UK, but a release date for season 5 is yet to be announced. In previous years new seasons have been released on the streaming channel after they have finished airing in the US, which suggests season 5 might arrive late spring/early summer.

The good news is that it's thought the whole season will drop at once on Netflix, including the two-part Christmas special, meaning you won't have to watch the episodes weekly as you do on The CW. So get ready for a summer of binge-watching.

'Dynasty' is back with plenty of drama. (Image credit: CW channel)

'Dynasty' season 5 plot

As you may recall, the CW show wrapped its fourth season with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant, Eva, at a major event for Blake’s campaign... but while her fate remains to be seen, we do know that the new season will be packed full of drama.

Some reports have hinted that season five will see twists and turns as Blake and Cristal work on the next phase of his campaign, while Alexis remains in jail after Adam managed to get her arrested, and Amanda sets out to see who might be responsible for murder.

Who stars in 'Dynasty' season 5?

The familiar faces from season 4 will return including Grant Shaw as Blake Carrington, Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington, Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington, Daniella Alonso as Cristal Jennings Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Sam Flores, Adam Huber as Liam Ridley, Geovanni Gopradi as Roberto Flores, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane and Kara Royster as Eva.

There have also been reports of a new face in town, with British actress Eliza Bennet joining the show as a regular character. Deadline reports that Eliza will play a long-lost Carrington from Europe called Amanda, who brings nothing but drama with her. According to CW: "Amanda is the long-lost Carrington relative, born and raised in Europe, who arrives on the Carrington doorstep bringing with her a treasure trove of secrets from their past… and hers."

Is there a trailer for 'Dynasty' season 5?

While there isn't a full trailer for the complete new season, there is one for the Christmas specials.

In the festive trailer, it is Christmastime at Casa Carrington but there isn't much holiday cheer going on as Blake points out "this is definitely not the most wonderful time of the year".

And just to make fans sweat it out a little longer, Fallon is nowhere to be seen in the trailer, meaning we're still none the wiser whether Fallon has met an untimely demise or not. While it is unlikely they would actually kill off Fallon, the looks on Liam, Culhane, Sam, and Kirby’s faces aren’t filling us with hope about her condition..