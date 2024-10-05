Elton John: Never Too Late — release date, trailer and everything you need to know

Elton John: Never Too Late is a revealing Disney Plus documentary that sees legendary British rocker Sir Elton John look back at his extraordinary life and career . It's been made by Elton's husband David Furnish and the showbiz king will take us through his early years and shows how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the singing icon he is today. We also join Sir Elton as he prepares for his last ever show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans will also be thrilled to hear that the film features a new original song from Elton too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney Plus documentary Elton John: Never Too Late…

Elton John: Never Too Late poster! (Image credit: DIsney Plus)

Elton John: Never Too Late will premiere in selected cinemas in the UK and US on November 15 2024. The documentary will then launch on Disney Plus from Friday December 13 2024.

Is there an Elton John: Never Too Late trailer?

Yes there's a great Elton John: Never Too Late trailer showing Sir Elton performing back in the 1970s then talking about his darkest time, where he battled depression and addiction and struggled with his sexuality. There’s also footage of his final concert and touching moments with his husband David Furnish and their children. Take a look below...

Elton John: Never Too Late | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

What to watch out for in Elton John: Never Too Late

Made by Elton John's husband David Furnish and award-winning director R J Cutler, the film Elton John: Never Too Late takes us on a journey through Sir Elton John’s life and career. It documents his rise to fame, childhood as Reg Dwight and troubled moments as well as his life now that he is happily married and a father to sons Zachery and Elijah. It culminates with his historic send-off as he performs for the last time in Los Angeles.

Sir Elton John is world famous!

All about Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John was born Reg Dwight in north London. He shot to fame in 1970 when his first hit single Your Song reached the Top 10 in the British and American charts. Known for his platform boots, glasses and flamboyant costumes, during the 1970s he produced hit after hit, including Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Rocket Man, which later became the title of his biopic, which starred Taron Egerton as the iconic showman.

Having been married, to Renate Blauel, Elton came out as gay in 1988 and began a relationship with David Furnish in 1993. The pair, who are now married and have two sons, created the Elton John AIDS Foundation which has raised more than $600 million to support HIV-related programs in 55 different countries. Elton’s career has spanned five decades and over that time he’s collaborated with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, George Michael and Dua Lipa. His final tour was a mammoth three-year affair consisting of more than 300 concerts worldwide.