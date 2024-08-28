Funboys: cast, plot and everything you need to know
Funboys on BBC3 follows three hapless friends as they navigate life's troubles.
Funboys is a BBC3 comedy series about three emotionally immature young men trying to cope with life’s highs and lows. It stars Ryan Dylan, Rian Lennon and Lee Dobbin as friends Callum, Jordan and Lorcan who must deal with everything from first girlfriends to dead pet pigs.
Funboys was previously a short film released by the BBC in 2023 which is still available on IPlayer. Now there's a full series on its way. Writers and stars of the series, Rian Lennon and Ryan Dylan say: "We are so happy to be making a series about the important things in our lives: innocent wholesome fun, growing up, dying, screaming mental health issues, videogames and the ultimate power of friendship."
Here’s everything we know about Funboys so far…
Funboys release date
Funboys is a four-parter that will be shown on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer. When we hear of a launch date, we’ll update this page.
Funboys plot
Funboys follows three friends Callum, Jordan and Lorcan, who struggle to take anything seriously. Life is never easy for them though, and they are put through the psychological ringer. But will their love of mucking about land them in trouble?
Funboys cast
Rian Lennon, who is from Belfast, co-wrote Funboys with Ryan Dylan and also serves as a director. He plays Jordan while Ryan Dylan plays Callum. Lee Dobbin also stars as Lorcan.
Rian Lennon previously directed projects for BBC Comedy, Channel 4's Random Acts, and BBC NI Radio.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet, but if the BBC releases one, we’ll add it to this page. For now you can watch the 14 minute-short of Funboys here.
