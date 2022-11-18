Gamera: Rebirth — everything we know about the Netflix reboot

Want to know everything about Gamera: Rebirth? You've come to the right place.

Kaiju fans, it is time to get excited. While he may live in the shadows of the more well-known Godzilla, Gamera remains one of the most popular giant monsters, and soon fans old and new will be reacquainted with him thanks to Gamera: Rebirth — a new reboot from Netflix.

While not many details are known just yet about Gamera: Rebirth — a joint venture between Netflix and Japanese media company, Kadokawa — there are plenty of reasons to be hyped for this project.

We’ve got the rundown on everything we know so far...

The release date is not known yet, but more details will hopefully be available soon.

Who is Gamera?

A staple of Japanese cinema since the 1950s, kaiju movies (which translates as “strange beast”) have brought some of the most well-known monsters to the big and small screen for decades. Godzilla is perhaps the best-known of the bunch, but other notable names include Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and of course the monster in question, Gamera.

Making his debut in the 1965 film Gamera, the Giant Monster, Gamera is depicted as a giant fire-breathing that can also fly and spin thanks to some jets under his shell. Like many kaiju monsters, Gamera is initially aggressive, wreaking havoc, and destroying cities. However, as the films progressed, Gamera became known as a protector and defender rather than a threat — making him one of the more endearing giant monsters.

━━━━━━━━━━━ ガメラ、復活ーー。━━━━━━━━━━━昭和から平成にかけて、世界の怪獣ファンに愛されてきた大怪獣“ガメラ”の、新作製作決定！『GAMERA -Rebirth-』 Netflixにて世界配信決定！特報映像▶https://t.co/Z5DfH1Tv4Z#ガメラリバース #gamera_rebirth #ガメラ pic.twitter.com/dAYjf3Ims3November 17, 2022 See more

Gamera: Rebirth plot

As it has only just been announced, the finer details of the plot are not currently known.

However, the name suggests a reimagining of sorts, so it may be that the origins of the monster will be changed or updated for Gamera: Rebirth.

It also isn’t known what form the project will take — whether it will be a film, series, animated, or live-action. As the trailer was shared by Kadokawa’s anime channel, it seems highly likely that it will be an animated series or film — a medium that offers an exciting prospect in terms of showcasing Gamera’s extraordinary abilities.

Gamera: Rebirth cast

There are no casting updates yet, but what is known is that Shusuke Kaneko — who directed three of the films in the Heisei era — won’t be returning, but he has given the new project his blessing. The director said he has “high expectations for this project” and that he “will continue to support it.”

Gamera: Rebirth trailer

It may only be 20 seconds long, but this teaser trailer offers an enticing glimpse at the legendary monster. The striking image shows the sheer scale of the beast, with the glowing eye and guttural roar offering the perfect tease to close out the trailer.