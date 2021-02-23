'Gardening with Carol Klein' — where to watch, premise and everything you need to know

Gardening with Carol Klein is a must watch for anyone wanting to perfect their gardening skills in lockdown, or even those who want to take up a relaxing new hobby.

The two-part special sees the gardening expert offering up top tips on how to cultivate your own plants, even in the smallest of spaces like a balcony. Using her expertise, Carol hopes she can inspire people across the country to get into gardening.

Speaking to The English Garden, Carol said: “I was just thrilled to be able to make it because it was very relevant to what was going on and I wanted it to be of help to people. Gardens are a bit of inspiration and the show is encouragement for anybody, whether they are gardening for the first time or not.”

When is Gardening with Carol Klein on TV?

The first episode of Gardening with Carol Klein aired on Thursday February 18 but can be watched on catch up via My5. The second part airs on Thursday 24 at 7pm.

What things can we expect from Gardening with Carol Klein?

The first episode is all about how to help plants thrive in any space, and Carol demonstrates this by revealing the way they grow in the wild without human intervention. She also shows us how to give a young tree a good start.

Gardening with Carol Klein was filmed in her Devon home, Glebe Cottage, during May and June last year and it also features drone shots so viewers can get a full look at her green space. In addition to this intimate look at her garden, Carol also offers practical advice around soil, compost and other gardening essentials. The series hopes to be a calming and joyful programme which will unite gardeners across the country.

Is there a trailer?

Looking forward to #GardeningWithCarolKlein @channelfive_tv 1stprogramme THIS THURSDAY 18th February 7p.m. #rightplantrightplace elements - trees to bulbs programme 2 Thursday 25th February 7p.m. propagation and cultivation See you on @thismorning noon tomorrow for sneakpreview pic.twitter.com/i5h9HJuG3EFebruary 16, 2021 See more

Carol shared a clip to her official Twitter account, which gives us an idea of what to expect. The teaser explored "How to put the right plant in the right place" and also gave us a tour of her very sunny garden.