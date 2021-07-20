'George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations' — air date, properties, couples, locations, and all you need to know

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations is a brand new series for C4 that sees architect and presenter George Clarke following the progress of five different couples who are all transforming unloved, abandoned, and redundant commercial buildings into their dream homes.

"There are more than 60,000 unused commercial buildings in the UK. They can be anything from high street shops, banks, pubs or agricultural buildings and all are at risk of either being demolished or just falling into rack and ruin”, says architect George who’s best known for hosting series such as The Restoration Man, Old House, New Home, and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

George adds, “There has been a recent relaxation in planning laws which means it’s now much easier to take a lot of these kinds of buildings and turn them into homes. It’s something we’re going to see happening a lot more in the future.’

Here we tell you everything you need to know about George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations...

The series will begin on Wednesday 21 July at 9pm on C4 and will be five episodes. Each episode will feature a different couple and building.

What kind of abandoned buildings are featured in George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations?

A redundant high street bank, a dis-used police station and a former butchers and pub are among the properties being renovated. George Clarke says, “There are some very old buildings, we’ve got some Georgian ones, we’ve got some Victorian ones, they tend to be at least 100 plus years old, but they’ve all been knocked around over the years.”

A former high-street bank in Cornwall is given a new lease of life. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

What building will be featured in the first episode of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations?

First up is an abandoned high street bank in the small town of St. Columb Major in Cornwall.

Cornwall couple Richard and Sarah had been customers at the bank for 20 years before the branch closed down in 2017. When the Victorian Grade II listed building was put up for auction they jumped at the chance to enter a sealed bid and were stunned when they snapped it up for the low price of £50,000.

George says, “Every once in a while a story comes along that blows you away and the bank is one of them. In all the years that I’ve been involved in architecture and design I’ve never seen a deal as good at that. They got it for an absolute steal because at the time all the banks were being sold off collectively.”

Sarah pictured inside the bank before the renovation. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

What plans did Sarah and Richard have for the bank?

They wanted to turn it into a dream family home for them and their two young daughters. “They do an incredible job”says George. “It’s a very grand building and it would have been a classic property for a developer to get their hands on and turn it into eight flats but Richard said, ‘No, I want to protect the building and turn it into a family home’. What I love is that they use lots of the original features from the bank. They even take the old bank safe door and melt it down to make a stunning new bath.”

Sarah and Richard renovated the bank to turn it into their dream family home. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Who are the couples and which buildings are featured in the rest of the series?

EPISODE TWO: COACH HOUSE

A Staffordshire couple have fallen in love with a derelict 19th century coach house in Tamworth. They sell their home and and put all their savings into buying it and renovating it with their young children and their parents to create a multi-generational home.

EPISODE THREE: POLICE STATION

First time buyer Rachel and her builder boyfriend Mike buy a former police station in Scissett, West Yorkshire complete with original cells!

EPISODE FOUR: 200 YEAR-OLD FARM BARN

A dilapidated, dung-filled agricultural barn is bought by first-time renovators and newlyweds Erin and Oliver who want to turn the 200-year-old "pile of stones" outside Harrogate, Yorkshire into a stunning country home.

EPISODE FIVE: CATTLE SHED AND MILKING PARLOUR

As a boy Gordon's job was to store hay in the 120-year-old cattle shed and milking parlour and it was always his mother's dream for him to eventually turn the building into a home. Since she passed away, Gordon and his partner Lisa , want to fulfill that dream and create their first home together.

EPISODE SIX: PUB, BUTCHERS, AND BAKERS

Pig farmers Paul and Imogen saw the potential in a group of buildings on a local high street in Framlingham, Sussex which include an old pub, a butcher's, and a bakers. Their goal is to turn the ramshackle collection of structures into one family home.

George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations starts Wednesday 21 July on C4 at 9pm (see our TV guide for full listings).