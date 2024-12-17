Gladiators Celebrity Special: release date, celebrity contenders, interviews and everything we know

The Gladiators Celebrity Special on New Year's Day 2025 sees four brave celebrities face the ultimate test of speed, strength and stamina.

The revival of the 1990s series Gladiators was one of the most watched shows of 2024 and it's coming back for second series in 2025, but before then comes this hour-long installment which sees Louise Minchin, former co-presenter on BBC One's Breakfast, competing against Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor in the women's event, and comedian Rob Beckett and The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett squaring up in the men’s event.

Bradley and Barney Walsh present Gladiators Celebrity Special. (Image credit: BBC)

So expect more battles and bouts as the famous faces take on the might of Nitro, Fire, Fury, Apollo, Viper and the rest of the Lycra-clad squad of elite athletes in a series of gruelling physical events, while father-and-son presenting duo Bradley and Barney Walsh once again host proceeding at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Rob Beckett tackles the iconic pugil stick game Duel. (Image credit: BBC)

At the end of the show, the pairs of celebs will then go head-to-head in the iconic Eliminator to determine the men’s and the women’s champion.

Celebrities, ready! Gladiators, ready!

Are you ready?

Here’s everything we know about Gladiators Celebrity Special…

Bradley and Barney Walsh present Gladiators Celebrity Special as Rob, Ellie, Louise and Joel taken on the super-fit squad of 'Glads'. (Image credit: BBC)

The Gladiators Celebrity Special will air on New Year’s Day at 6 pm on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Gladiators: Celebrity Special – Meet the Contenders!

ROB BECKETT

Rob is a stand-up comedian, presenter and actor. He has been a team captain on Channel 4's comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats Do Countdown and has provided the hilarious narration on E4’s Celebs Go Dating since 2016. He’s also known for the Sky Max series Rob and Romesh Vs… which sees him and fellow comedian Romesh Ranganathan meet people from the worlds of sport and entertainment.

Rob Beckett hopes to conquer his fear of heights in Gladiators Celebrity Special. (Image credit: BBC)

Why did you want to take part in Gladiators Celebrity Special?

"I was asked if I’d like to take part and I thought I might as well! I am trying to challenge myself a bit more on the things I’m scared of, like heights."

Which event do you think you'll be the strongest at?

"Duel, probably. I’m heavier than the other contestants so hopefully, I'll be able to hit quite hard! I desperately want to get on that travelator and finish the Eliminator."

Do you have a favourite and a least favourite event and why?

“My least favourite would definitely be anything up high. The Eliminator is going to be the most challenging with the cargo net and zipline. Duel as well, due to being high up on the podium, It's so high! Powerball might be better because it's on the ground, but then you’ve got a massive bloke trying to tackle you!"

What did your friends and family think when you told them you were going to be a contender on the show?

"They laughed in my face. The kids were excited, but they laughed. Everyone laughed."

Have you any words for your fellow contenders?

"Just good luck. I can't see myself beating Joel, can you? The odds? He’s so fast and he’s so good at stuff, but I'm giving it a good bash. I'll try and catch him up on the Eliminator."

What would your Gladiator name be and why?

"The Beaver. The teeth, the anger."

JOEL DOMMETT

Joel is a stand-up comedian, presenter and actor. He presents The Masked Singer on ITV1 and has presented The National TV Awards, which is also on ITV1, since 2021. In 2023, he presented reality show Survivor on BBC1. As an actor, he has appeared in BBC1’s Casualty and E4 teen drama Skins.

Joel Dommett can't wait to tackle the travelator in the Eliminator! (Image credit: BBC)

Why did you want to take part in Gladiators Celebrity Special?

"It’s a dream come true. It’s the TV show you watched when you were a kid and it’s such an amazing, iconic studio and course. I just can’t wait to do the travelator at the end, firstly because it’s the travelator, and secondly, it will mean it’s the end of the show!"

Is there a particular event you think you’ll be quite good at?

"I’ve realised since being here that my level of fitness doesn’t really apply to anything that’s in Gladiators. I’m not really that strong, I’m not very good at heights and I’m not very good at fighting so it's basically everything I’m bad at."

How did you feel when you walked out into the arena for the first time?

"It's unbelievable. You have a few of these moments in your career where you go ‘Woah! I'm in the telly!’ This is one of those moments when you're in the outfit, the Gladiators are in front of you, the course is up and you’re standing there holding the pugil stick. It's amazing and I feel very privileged to be given the opportunity to do it because it is just amazing."

Are there any Gladiators you don’t want to face?

"Giant. I mean he's Giant. He's absolutely huge so he's impossible to hit. To be honest all of them are impossible to face, and it's so difficult up close as they're all just incredible specimens of human beings and it makes you realize how small you are. You're just absolutely tiny. You could fit me and Rob Beckett inside of Giant!"

How do you feel about competing against your friend and fellow comedian Rob?

"Rob is an unbelievable contender and a wonderful adversary, he's so powerful. He's got strength in his legs which gives him a good base and he can be just so explosive in the events whereas I’m like a ballerina, exactly the wrong build for power events. If there was an event to see who could run 20km the quickest then I could be in with a chance."

What would Gladiator name be and why?

"I'm a bit asthmatic, so I think my Gladiator name would be ‘The Inhaler’ because I feel like I need one."

LOUISE MINCHIN

Louise is a presenter and journalist. She is best known for co-presenting BBC1’s Breakfast from 2006 to 2021. In 2021, she was a contestant in ITV1’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! She finished in seventh place.

Taking part in Gladiators Celebrity Special is a dream come true for Louise Minchin. (Image credit: BBC)

Why did you want to take part in Gladiators Celebrity Special?

"I absolutely loved Gladiators from the moment I first watched it in the 1990s. I thought it was brilliantly entertaining, funny and terrifying. When I got the call to invite me on the show, it was like a dream come true. The reason I wanted to take part in Gladiators is that I really want people who are my age to think they can do fun, crazy and tough things. I'd love for people to see me in the show and think, 'If Louise can do that, so can I!'"

Which event do you think you’ll be the strongest at?

"I’m probably going to be best at the events where you don’t need too much strength, like jumping off things or climbing. Heights are fine. Climbing up the wall and the net on the Eliminator should suit me. Anything that involves heights should be OK."

Is there a particular Gladiator you wouldn’t want to face?

"I wouldn’t want to come up against Fire because she is fierce, she is powerful, and she is strong. She terrifies me, and her whole demeanour, the way she looks with that fire in her eyes, she definitely wants to win and would have no hesitation in taking me down."

What’s your favourite and least favourite Gladiators event?

"The Eliminator is my favourite event and one of the main reasons I wanted to do Gladiators, because it's so iconic. It looks incredibly hard, but also exhilarating and fun. If I manage it, it will be like my dream come true. My least favourite event is Powerball, because I am 56 and my knees are not great, so I'm worried that the Gladiators are going to take me down and I'm going to hurt myself."

How did your friends and family react when you told them you were taking part in Gladiators Celebrity Special?

"They all laughed out loud for two reasons. One, that it's totally ridiculous that I should be doing Gladiators at my age. And number two, they absolutely know that it’s my idea of heaven. I accept that my idea of fun is not everybody's, but I love taking on an adventure or a challenge that makes me a little bit scared. The buzz you get from succeeding in something that is physically challenging is irreplaceable."

What would your Gladiator name be and why?

"Tortoise, because it goes with my approach to all the events, slow with lots of caution. But my family calls me Chaos at home, so that’s what they would like my name to be. And on Gladiators, I would want to cause chaos!"

ELLIE TAYLOR

Ellie is a comedian, presenter and actor. She is probably best known for her appearances as newsreader Susan on BBC Two’s satirical comedy series The Mash Report, and more recently as Flo “Sassy” Collins in comedy-drama Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus. Her other credits include presenting The Great Pottery Throwdown and Bake Off: The Professionals on C4.

Ellie Taylor's doing it for all the new mums out there! (Image credit: BBC)

Why did you want to take part in Gladiators Celebrity Special?

"Because I love the show! I used to watch it as a kid, and now my little girl is also a big fan. It’s come full circle. Also, I had a baby a few months ago and I feel like it’s a great chance to represent new mums who feel a bit wibbly wobbly in every sense of the word. It’s so empowering to feel physically strong and to reclaim my body a bit!"

How did you feel walking out into the arena for the first time?

"I felt terrified walking out into the arena for the first time. It lives up to its name - it’s very gladiatorial out there. The crowd are so loud, It’s pretty full on!"

Is there a particular Gladiator you do not want to face?

"I think all of them are terrifying, so skilled and powerful with the best fake tan I’ve seen since I was in the Strictly ballroom. It’s an honour to be beaten up by these incredible women."

Has anyone given you any tips or advice on taking part?

"The trainers on set have been amazing so they’ve really helped. I’ve also asked a few of the gladiators for their top tips which is a bit like a mouse asking a cat what its dinner plans are!"

What did you friends and family think when you told them you were taking part in the show?

"They all thought I was insane but were really excited. They all have kids so understand it’s not something you can turn down when you have a thrilled five year old peer pressuring you. I know my daughter is desperate to be able to talk about it all at school. Finally, I might be a cool mum for a day!"

What can you tell us about your fellow contender Louise?

“She is great company and terrifyingly brave. She’ll jump off anything, that woman! I’ve really enjoyed hanging out with her and comparing numbers of blows to the head.”

What would your Gladiator name be?

“Hernia.”



