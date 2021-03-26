'Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions' on Channel 5 — start date, premise, trailer and everything you need to know

Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions is a new TV documentary coming to Channel 5.

The film delves into Grace Kelly’s finances, telling a very different story to the one society may have been told previously. It exposes the gender pay gap and sexual double standards of 1950s Hollywood, as well as the difficult relationship Grace Kelly had with her parents and how that impacted her finances.

The film features contributions from a variety of experts, giving viewers a unique insight into the actress' life and career. The investigation is led by wealth manager and entrepreneur Gemma Godfrey, following the history of Grace Kelly’s relationship with money.

Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions airs on Channel 5 on Saturday 27 March at 9pm. You can also catch it on demand via My5.

What is Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions about?

With incredible access to the Kelly family wills and fascinating new research into Grace Kelly’s contracts and pay, lead expert Gemma Godfrey reveals how much she earned, how much she inherited, what her assets were, what she made for other people and what she missed out on by cutting her career short.

Grace Kelly shocked the world when she left Hollywood to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956, after previously starring in iconic films such as Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, and High Society. But this film reveals an unknown side to her as a savvy negotiator and an ahead of her time businesswoman, shining a light on the impact Grace had on Monaco’s fortunes then and still continuing today.

Who are the experts on Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions?

Joining Gemma Godfrey on this film is a team of experts, each offering insights and thoughts from their various fields. Together they piece together the untold story of Grace Kelly. Here's the team of experts involved in the project:

Bonnie Greer, OBE playwright, novelist, critic and broadcaster

Susan Rumfitt, Antiques Roadshow Jewellery Specialist

Jewellery Specialist Prof. Kate Williams, historian and broadcaster

Tracy Martin, fashion expert from ITV’s Storage Hoarders, and This Morning

Is there a trailer?

No, there's not a trailer for Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions yet.