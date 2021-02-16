'Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer' on ITV — start date, premise and everything you need to know

Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer sees the former football manager welcoming friends to his house in Sandbanks, Britain's most exclusive and expensive seaside resort, where he'll be showing them all around the local area. There's plenty of gorgeous sights to see, including historical landmarks, sports, and of course, the stunning ocean. Sandbanks is a small area in Dorset which crosses the mouth of Poole Harbour on the English Channel, and is known for its luxurious properties.

Here's everything you need to know about the ITV series...

When is 'Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer' on TV?

The first episode of Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer airs Sunday 21st February at 10:45pm on ITV. All episodes are also available on ITV Hub if you want to watch on demand.

What is 'Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer' about?

In the first episode of Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer, Harry is joined by Neil 'Razor' Ruddock and Joe Pasquale. Neil is considering a move to the area, so Harry takes him and Joe to see a very desirable £5million penthouse with some of the best views Sandbanks has to offer, and gives viewers a glimpse of the kind of homes available here.

Other guest stars include Chris Kamara, John Barnes, as well as Harry's wife Sandra and their son Jamie who joins for plans a camping trip to Brownsea Island and for a head-to-head game of crazy golf.

What else should we know?

Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer will also give viewers a closer look at the luxurious home Harry Redknapp bought back in 2015 for a reported £4 million. The massive property is approx 6,738 square feet, so there's plenty of space for some rest and relaxation.