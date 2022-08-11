House of Hammer: release date for Armie Hammer documentary, trailer and everything we know

House of Hammer lands on Discovery Plus next month.

House of Hammer is heading to Discovery Plus, with the new three-part series documenting physical and emotional allegations against Hollywood star Armie Hammer.

The Social Network and Death on the Nile actor faced scrutiny when abuse allegations were made against him in early 2021.

Two of his alleged victims are seen speaking in the trailer where they detail their alleged abuse. Disturbing voice memos and text messages detailing violent sexual fantasies the actor allegedly sent are also featured.

Armie Hammer has denied all allegations against him.

The documentary also features Armie Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer. In a clip, Casey claims: "If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation of my family has been involved with dark misdeeds. And it just gets worse, and worse and worse."

Here's everything you need to know...

House of Hammer premieres Friday, September 2nd exclusively on Discovery Plus.

What is House of Hammer about?

The official synopsis for the documentary series is: "Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg.

"Through a trove of archives and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild."

The documentary features Armie Hammer's ex-partners Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, his aunt Casey Hammer, and explores some of the recent media coverage surrounding him.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer and it introduces us to the three main people involved in the documentary: Courtney Vucekovich, Julia Morrison and Casey Hammer, where they each share their own experiences.

The trailer sees Courtney Vucekovich saying: "In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect, But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You're his, completely."

In addition to this, some of the alleged disturbing messages and voice notes are shared to give viewers some insight into what the women claim they experienced during their time with the actor.