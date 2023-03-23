A little over a year after that shocking cliffhanger reveal, Yellowjackets is back for its second sophomore season, and it sounds like things are only going to get worse for the survivors.

Yellowjackets season 2 reunites us with the titular girls' soccer team two more months into their ordeal in the Canadian wilderness all those years ago. As their hunger deepens and their psyches deteriorate, they might be forced to start making the drastic decisions hinted at in the pilot episode.

Plus, there's fresh trouble for the survivors in the present day in the form of Lottie Matthews who hadn't been seen or heard from by the other survivors since they made it back...until the series finale.

With Paramount promising the tensions are running higher and some of the stars teasing that the scripts were even more graphic than what we'd seen so far, we expect even deeper, darker secrets to be revealed this time around.

Here's how to watch Yellowjackets season 2 so you can dive right back into this grisly drama, wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 in the US

In the US, the streaming service you need to watch Yellowjackets season 2 is Showtime, with the $10.99-per-month streaming service hosting each episode when it airs. You can also use the Paramount Plus with Showtime bundle, which is only $1 more each month, to stream.

You can enjoy a 7-day free trial to stream on these services, but be warned that Yellowjackets is airing weekly, so you'll have to wait until they're all on the service to see all nine episodes for free.

Episode 1: March 24

Episode 2: March 31

Episode 3: April 7

Episode 4: April 14

Episode 5: April 21

Episode 6: May 5

Episode 7: May 12

Episode 8: May 19

Episode 9: May 28

The Showtime TV channel will also be airing the Yellowjackets episodes, but only two days after each one airs. FuboTV ($74.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($72.99) include it, while Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV offer it as an optional add-on for $10.99 and $10 more, respectively.

Episode 1: March 26

Episode 2: April 2

Episode 3: April 9

Episode 4: April 14

Episode 5: April 23

Episode 6: May 7

Episode 7: May 14

Episode 8: May 21

Episode 9: May 28

If you want to catch up on the previous season of Yellowjackets, it's available on Showtime as well as various services' Showtime add-ons like Apple TV, The Roku Channel, and Prime Video.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 in the UK

In most regions, including the UK, Yellowjackets season 2 will be released on Paramount Plus at the same time that episodes goes live on Showtime in the US; you can find a full schedule below.

Paramount Plus costs £6.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, or you can pay £69.90 for a full-year subscription. The first season of Yellowjackets is on the platform too.

Episode 1: March 24

Episode 2: March 31

Episode 3: April 7

Episode 4: April 14

Episode 5: April 21

Episode 6: May 5

Episode 7: May 12

Episode 8: May 19

Episode 9: May 26

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Yellowjackets season 2 but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, perhaps if you're on holiday or travelling, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations.