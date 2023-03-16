Jeopardy! UK: All you need to know about the new edition of the hit quiz show

Jeopardy! UK sees the classic American game show hopping across the pond for a British edition fronted by a very famous former quizmaster!

Earlier in the year, ITV revealed that a UK version of Jeopardy! was in the works, and they've since confirmed that Stephen Fry is set to front the show that's coming to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

Stephen Fry is clearly very excited to be at the helm as the new presenter! Talking about his new role, Fry said: "In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight.

"Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game," he added.

Here's what we know about Jeopardy! UK so far...

When does Jeopardy! UK start?

While we don't have an exact date or start time for Jeopardy! UK, we have a rough idea of when to expect the new series to begin.

ITV has revealed that Jeopardy! UK will begin airing in "Autumn 2023", so we can expect the quizzing to begin in the latter half of this year.

How many episodes of Jeopardy! UK will there be?

Jeopardy! UK has been commissioned for a 20-episode run, with each episode expected to run for an hour.

The Jeopardy! set in the US. (Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

How does Jeopardy! work?

Jeopardy! is a long-running general knowledge quiz show that flips the traditional question-and-answer format on its head.

Whilst it's still a trivia-based show, Jeopardy! instead sees contestants being offered a number of clues that point the players to a concept, a place, or a thing. To "answer" correctly, contestants have to figure out what the thing in question is, and then give the matching question that goes with the clue. So, for example, if the clue was "King Charles III", they might say "who is the current King of the UK?"

ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe, is looking forward to bringing the format for the first time since he 1990s. She said: "Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic gameshow than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers."

How to apply for Jeopardy! UK

At the time of writing, applications to be on Jeopardy! UK are still open, and they don't close until Friday, May 12 so there are still a few months to make up your mind.

The landing page on the ITV website explains that the team is looking for "quick-thinking individuals who love taking part in quizzes to feature in this exciting new series".

If you think you've got what it takes, head over to the application page here (opens in new tab).