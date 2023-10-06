Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1 — release date, trailer, locations, episodes and everything we know

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1— a complete guide to the new Channel 4 travel series

Ireland holds a special place in Julia Bradbury’s heart. The popular presenter was born in Dublin to her Greek mother and British father and lived there until she was two years old.

Since then, Julia’s connection to the Emerald Isle has deepened — her partner Gerard Cunningham is an Irishman and subsequently, their children are too.

In her new four-part C4 travelogue, Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey, the star goes on a nationwide tour of Ireland to learn more about the place she first called home…

Here, in a lovely interview, Julia takes a break from her whirlwind book tour for bestseller Walk Yourself Happy, to guide us through her new series…

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season one airs on Channel 4 at 8.35 pm on Saturday, October 4, 2023.

The remaining three episodes will air weekly at the same time. All four episodes will also be available as a boxset on All4 after episode one airs.

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey — premise

During her Irish adventures Julia explores the history, cuisine and culture of the country. Travelling to Cork, Galway, Donegal, Dublin and Derry along the way, she tries her hand at everything from pottery and woodturning to surfing and foraging.

Julia dines outdoors with Bronagh and Cathal as part of the Burren Farm Experience in episode two. (Image credit: Raja Nundlall/Cornelia Street Productions.)

Julia Bradbury on her Irish connections

“It’s not only the place of my birth, but I also have links to the country through my partner, Gerard Cunningham, and my children, so Ireland has a very special place in our family’s life,” explains Julia.

“It's a real gift to be able to film a similar Irish programme to the one I did with my mum [2020 ITV series The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury] a few years ago.”

Julia on her early years in Ireland “I was two when we left, so the memories I have are very much the memories we created as a family when I was growing up. I can’t hand-on-heart say I remember our house in Blackrock, but looking back at photographs, talking with family and revisiting Ireland many times, it’s cemented its place in my heart. “We have some fantastic photos. There’s one of me in a romper suit on top of Killiney propped up against the trig point with my dad, sister, Gina, and our big white Pyrenees Mountain Dog, Llara, who was the size of a horse! I’ve done many trig points in my lifetime, but I can proudly say that this was my first!”

Filming locations over the four episodes

“In terms of geography we’ve gone South, West, East and North. Each episode is an hour so we could really do a deep dive and let each one breathe.

“In episode one ‘South’ I loved exploring the famous Rock of Cashel and enjoying French chef Oliver Queva’s food in Kinsale. He’s fully embraced local ingredients, fantastic seafood, and eating seasonally, which I’m passionate about.

“A highlight from the West was visiting Co. Clare’s magnificent limestone landscape, the Burren, and going to poet WB Yeats’ Tower [in Galway]. I also picked up a unique Aran sweater, which is as gorgeous as it is famously itchy!

“In Dublin [East] I visited Croke Park Stadium, an incredibly iconic place full of history, and met with a family link through my partner — his cousin Helen Cunningham and her son Scott Holder run the award-winning Phoenix Park Cafe.

“In ‘North’ I explored Derry/Londonderry, learning about The Troubles from a brilliant tour guide called Charlene McCrossan. It’s a family business and she told me about her parents' forbidden romance after they met at an ice rink during The Troubles.”

Wildlife wonderland. Julia discovers there's nothing barren about the Burren in Co. Clare. (Image credit: Raja Nundlall/Cornelia Street Productions.)

Were there any standout or unexpected moments during filming? “Yes, on the day we filmed at the Famine Graveyard in Skibbereen I was talking about the very moving and sad event of the Irish Famine [it took place between 1845 to 1852 and led to an estimated one million deaths] and, out of nowhere, it started to snow. It was spine-tingling. The emotional and physical scar that the Famine left on the country and Irish people is shocking.”

During the series you try your hand at everything from kayaking to wood turning. Have you picked up any new skills? “I had a go at throwing pots at Rossa Pottery in Cashel and am thrilled to say that those two pots are now pride and place in my kitchen. The owner, Alan, told me I’m a natural and if I wanted to start a new career, I might have a chance to become the next potter at Rossa’s! “Another one is when I did not learn to swim in Donegal! My surfing tutor, Anthony in Bundoran, promised he would get me standing on the surfboard… He did, but I can’t tell you for how long - you’ll have to watch to see. [Laughing] I think there should be a television vote to see whether or not this could be a new career for me!”

Working clay. Julia with the owner's of Rossa's Pottery. (Image credit: Marmalade Sky)

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1 — episode guide

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1 — episode 1

South

Tough week? Shoulders around your ears? Not on Julia Bradbury’s watch! In her charming new travelogue, the popular presenter explores the history, landscape, cuisine and culture of Ireland, which holds a special in her heart - she was born in Dublin and is married to an Irishman. In this opening episode, Julia tours the Rock of Cashel, samples the culinary delights of Kinsale and enjoys a tranquil kayaking excursion in Castlehaven Bay, before inhaling a lungful of fresh Irish air at Mizen Head in this passport to peaceful relaxation that will have you planning an Irish holiday before the credits roll.

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1 — episode 2

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1 — episode 3

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1 — episode 4

Is there a trailer for Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey season 1?

Yes! This newly released trailer gives a great teaser of what viewers can expect from the uplifting four-part C4 series.