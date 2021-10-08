‘Justin Bieber: Our World’: release date, premise, trailer and everything we know about the Amazon Prime Documentary

Justin Bieber: Our World is a new documentary centred around international pop sensation Justin Bieber as he and his team prepare to put on a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The film also offers an intimate look at the preparation process with backstage and onstage footage, as well as glimpses into Bieber’s personal world and life through his own lens.

This isn’t the first documentary Justin has created, as he released Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in 2011 and Justin Bieber’s Believe in 2013.

According to USA Today, Bieber said about the documentary that: "Honestly, this movie is really cool for me because I feel like it captures me actually becoming a leader.

"I just learn to trust God more every single day... knowing that regardless of the circumstance in front of us, God is in control. And I think right now with this pandemic and all of the crazy things that are happening in this world, one thing is for certain and that is we are not in control."

Justin Bieber: Our World drops globally on Prime Video on Friday Oct. 8.

What is 'Justin Bieber: Our World' about?

The documentary follows Bieber and his team as they construct an enormous stage set for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel with insightful backstage and onstage footage.

After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers this huge and sensational concert for 240 invited guests and millions of fans across the globe via livestream.

Viewers also get a look into Bieber’s private life as he takes personal self-shot moments between himself and his wife, Hailey.

Is there a trailer?

Amazon has released the official trailer for the documentary, which you can watch below. In the trailer, you can see personal footage shot by Justin himself and introduces the trailer saying, “I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just like, go and enjoy themselves.” We then catch glimpses into his family life, rehearsals and moments with his wife, Hailey.