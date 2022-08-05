Katie Piper's Breakfast Show: release date, guest stars and exclusive interview

Katie Piper is having an exciting 2022!

So far the Loose Women panelist has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for services to charity and survivors of burns, she's penned her first children’s book, and is also in training for a 10k run to raise money for the Katie Piper Foundation (opens in new tab) charity.

But that's not all... Katie has also landed her own Sunday-morning chat show on ITV, called Katie Piper's Breakfast Show.

Here, Katie, 38, talks to us about this dream-come-true series, her writing career, life-changing charity work, and also gives us the inside story on the rumored dramatization of her autobiography, "Beautiful"!

Katie Piper's Breakfast Show airs on ITV on Sunday 6 August 2022 at 8.30am.

Speaking about the prospect of hosting her own show Katie tells us: “I feel so excited! I’ve wanted to do this kind of weekend TV for so long. I also think it’s quite cool to keep the British public entertained through the school holidays. It’s six, one-hour episodes on Sunday mornings, and will be very upbeat, positive, and light-hearted.

“It’s funny that I’m going to be waking up the nation — I’m usually up at 5.30am with my two kids [daughters Belle and Penelope], so the show’s 8.30am start will be a bit of a lie in!”

What can viewers expect from Katie Piper's Breakfast Show?

Katie says: “It’s going to be a real mixture. We’ll have two guests on each show, a celebrity and a lifestyle guru, podcaster or a well-being expert. There will be different segments where we try out products and talk about positive news stories.

“Our vibe is like you're with a friend having a coffee, a gossip, and a laugh. It’s good fun; nothing too heavy. A bit like how you feel when you listen to a podcast; you're involved and you've got company.”

Guest stars on Katie Piper's Breakfast Show

Pop star and Strictly 2020 runner-up HRVY is set to be a guest in the first episode. But who else is lined up?

Katie reveals: “Comedian Jo Brand, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and my fellow Loose lady, Nadia Sawalha. I’m really happy, as it’ll be a good, eclectic range of guests."

Katie's Loose Women co-host Nadia Sawalha. (Image credit: ITV)

Katie’s pre-show rituals

As a regular presenter on Loose Women, Katie’s used to live telly, and she’s picked up some pre-show rituals…

Katie told us: “I like a nice, ice-cold Diet Coke before I go on to give me a bit of energy. And I always wear matching underwear! I know that’s a bit weird, but if you feel your best underneath, you feel the best on the outside as well.”

Will Katie watch the show back?

Although she’s very excited to front her own talk show, Katie reveals she has no plans on watching it with her family…

“Do you know, I never usually watch myself back. And the kids have zero interest in watching stuff I’ve done. That keeps you grounded, doesn’t it?!

“The only time they've been interested is when I did CBeebies’ Bedtime Story [Katie read Where Happiness Lives by Barry Timms] and Celebrity Supply Teacher.”

Will there be a cooking segment on the chat show?

Cooking segments are a tried and tested recipe for morning telly, but Katie reveals she has no plans on making this an ingredient in her series:

“I think we’re going to stay away from cooking on the show — so many people are doing that, and doing it so well. No one wants to see me set fire to the studio on a Sunday morning!”

That said, the star loves to cook with her husband [carpenter and builder Richard James Sutton] at the weekend: “I really enjoy cooking and it's something for us as a couple. We don't go out to bars or nightclubs on a Friday or Saturday, because we're old and have kids!

"We put the kids to bed, catch up together in the kitchen and try different recipes. I taught him everything he knows, but now he's exceeded me! I'm the sous chef, doing all the peeling, the cutting, and washing up. I don’t know how this happened!”

Katie reveals how she likes to spend her Sundays when she’s not working

“I like to treat myself with a cooked breakfast, like pancakes or a bacon sandwich. Then my husband and I normally take the kids swimming or to the park.

“We’re normally massive on doing Sunday roasts, while playing music and sometimes having a glass of rosé, but that’s totally gone out the window this summer. We’ve gone so far downhill, it’s sandwiches because it’s too hot to cook!”

But it’s not all chilling. Katie also likes to prepare for the week ahead: “Sunday is my prep day. I try to do the washing, ironing, pack the school bags, and check the homework. I also try to sort out my inbox, and my clothes for the week if I’m filming. In a saddo kind-of way, I love the idea of being prepared. Not on any other day, I’m afraid, just Sundays!”

Katie Piper's Breakfast Show isn’t the presenter’s only project at the moment

Katie reveals she’s got plenty going on, both on-screen and off:

“I’ve got a big fundraiser happening on 11th September in Hyde Park. It's a 10k run — and anyone can sign up and come run with me. Or you can just walk it with a load of mates. Or if you want to sprint it, go for it — but I’m not sprinting with you! All we ask is that you raise money for the Katie Piper Foundation, which treats burn survivors with their rehabilitation and scar management. Our general message is one of inclusivity and breaking down those taboos in society when you look different.

Katie explains more on her Twitter account:

COME RUN WITH ME to raise money for @KPFoundation to support the amazing work they do for survivors of burns! Sign up and donate here: https://t.co/WTPLXIxJMD pic.twitter.com/Zx5IM9PHkgJuly 20, 2022 See more

But that's not all!

“I also recently did Tipping Point with Ben Shephard. I can’t say how I got on, as it hasn’t gone out yet, but I’ll give you a hint… it was good!”

“And early next year I've got a new book coming out. It's called All You Need, for ages two to five, and it's all about the qualities a child needs to be happy, confident, and a well rounded person,” says Katie, adding that she has her mum to thank for her love of reading and writing:

"My mum is a teacher. She got me into reading at a really young age. I think that helps us with our imagination. And you're never lonely if you've got a book."

And finally, Katie tells us about the rumors that her autobiography, Beautiful, is being adapted for screen…

“What happened is, the rights were bought by a director in America. Then they came up for renewal and someone in England bought them. I did some work, participating with that person on writing up scripts, and that’s how far it went. I think these things can take years. It’s interesting but not something I’m pushing or chasing. Mainly because I’m so busy and very much enjoying what I’m doing right now. But who knows!”

The Katie Piper Breakfast Show debuts on ITV on Sunday 6 August at 8.30am. Although not confirmed yet, it should also be available to watch on ITV Hub after transmission.