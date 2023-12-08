Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2023: release date, crafts and everything we know

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2023 arrives this December as part of the Christmas TV line-up for a one-off festive special.

This year the show is focusing on the great outdoors. Talking about the theme, Kirstie said: "Christmas is about sharing and community, so why not share your crafting with friends and neighbours by putting it outside or on display?"

The Handmade Christmas team was inspired to try and make some decorations to help transform our outdoor spaces into winter wonderlands. Expect plenty of festive makes and another crafting competition in this hour-long festive special.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest edition of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas...

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas returns this Sunday, December 10 at 8 pm on Channel 4.

Past episodes of the show are available to stream on the Channel 4 website.

How many episodes of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas are there?

Unlike previous years, Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2023 is just a one-off special, rather than a full series of daily episodes in the run-up to Christmas.

Whilst fans might be disappointed by the news (and some have already shared just how disappointed they are online!), Allsopp has promised that the show is merely "resting", and promised to be "back next year with bells on".

Not cancelled, just resting. We’ll be back next year with bells on.November 28, 2023 See more

What kind of crafts will feature in Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2023?

Kirstie Allsopp with Lucy Reeves Khan. (Image credit: Channel 4)

As you'd expect, Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2023 will feature all kinds of festive creations.

The outdoor theme for the show came from a visit from fellow craft, Lucy Reeves Khan. As Allsopp explains: "we were visited by a lovely lady called Lucy, who made the most amazing window decorations using paper silhouettes of reindeer and baubles.

"She put them in the window and the lights from inside the house shone on them, looking magical from the outside. So we decided to see if things we make of the show could be put outside. It works!"

The special will feature a Christmassy competition that sees four crafting champs heading to the studio to decorate a tree that would look good inside or out, and they do not disappoint! The handmade decorations range from needle-felted woodland animals and stained-glass snowflakes to ceramics.

One crafter even made a "riot of colour" (as Kirstie calls it) that was inspired by the major events from 2023, which featured a Barbie and a crown for the coronation of King Charles III!

Along with the competition, the special also sees Kirstie upcycling a classic Christmas wreath and learning basket-making with a community crafting group from Portsmouth.