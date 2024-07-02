KRANK Berlin: cast, plot and everything we know

KRANK Berlin is a gritty medical drama on Apple TV Plus, starring Professor T star Hayley Louise Jones. She plays Dr Zanna Parker, who moves to Berlin to head up the emergency room in its toughest and most overcrowded hospital. There she must unify the underpaid and overworked staff and save lives in the face of adversity.

Being compared to ER, this German medical drama was co-written by Emergency Room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson who says: "I managed to bring my experience working in the UK and very quickly found that the experiences of the doctors here are very similar to those of doctors in the UK. Of course, some of the complexity behind how the systems works is different, but the actual day-to-day pain of being a doctor and what you have to go through is very similar. So, all the human stories were very transferable."

Here's everything you need to know about the drama-filled Apple TV Plus series KRANK Berlin…

KRANK Berlin is an eight-episode hospital drama that will air on Apple TV Plus in 2024. When an official release date is announced, we’ll let you know on this page

KRANK Berlin plot

KRANK Berlin follows Dr Zanna Parker (Haley Louise Jones) who moves to Berlin looking for a fresh start after her life imploded in Munich. She faces the monumental task of heading up an emergency room that is bursting at the seams and staffed by underpaid, chronically exhausted and poorly equipped medical professionals. Many are resistant to change and want Dr Parker to leave as quickly as she arrived, in particular a doctor called Ben (played by Slavko Popadić). But, in the face of the merciless healthcare system, Zanna must find a way to get the battered team to work together to save lives.

KRANK Berlin cast — Haley Louise Jones as Zanna Parker.

In KRANK Berlin Haley Louise Jones plays stressed ER doctor Zanna. She's previously starred in the ITV1 series Professor T playing Deborah. She’s also been in Netflix thriller Dear Child, Paradise, Einstein and Dr Ballouz.

Haley Louise Jones as Aida Kurt in Dear Child. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in KRANK Berlin include Slavko Popadić who plays doctor Ben, while Colin Lainchbury-Brown is Zanna’s dad. Amer El-Erwadi, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz and Peter Lohmeyer also star.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. We'll update with the trailer when we can.