Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry: release date and everything we know about the live weekly series

Tyler Henry is the most in-demand clairvoyant medium in the world, and now the 28-year-old is bringing his incredible talents to a new weekly series on Netflix. Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry is a new weekly series broadcast live on the streaming platform featuring Henry and his celebrity guests.

"I am super humbled and grateful for the opportunity," Henry told Tudum. "I know the skepticism that comes with mediums — and this project will let me lean into that in an honest and unedited way, demonstrating high-stakes readings in real time. My goal is for this live format to open some minds and change some lives. This project is my biggest, most interactive yet, and I can’t wait for you all to join me on Sept. 17."

Here's everything we know about Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry.

Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry premieres Tuesday, September 17, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT on Netflix. New episodes will stream every week for a total of eight episodes.

There's no word of when the series will be available in the UK but as soon as a date is available we'll have it for you right here.

As a Netflix original series, if you want to watch Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to see it.

Thankfully there are several subscription options available to you. You can view some of the options below:

Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry premise

Here's the official synopsis of Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry from Netflix:

"Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry is a new live weekly series where America’s #1 medium gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive."

Who is Tyler Henry?

Tyler Henry is only 28, but he's been communicating with the dearly departed since he was 10 years old. As word of his immense talent spread, he became the most in-demand medium in the world. He boasts a waiting list with over 600,000 people hoping for a chance to receive one of his readings, and when he's on the road all of his live tour stops sell out regularly.

Henry has become a favorite among celebrities, too. Some believed in his abilities before they met and others became converts after seeing him in action. His talents are not only showcased in the aforementioned live tours around the world but also in several TV shows (including Life After Death with Tyler Henry on Netflix) as well as several books he has penned over the years.

Some of his famous clientele include the Kardashians, Megan Fox, the late Alan Thicke and Heather and Terry Dubrow.

Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry trailer

There's no trailer for Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry, but when one comes available we'll have it for you right here.