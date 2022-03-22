Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the dance competition series

Staying on-brand for the "Truth Hurts" singer, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls follows Lizzo as she searches for women that embrace their every curve and can dance with the best of them. As she gears up for her world tour, she is on a mission to make sure there will be a representation of ladies on her stage that don’t necessarily self-identify as skinny or thin.

The new unscripted show marks Lizzo’s second foray into television/streaming this year. Fans of the musician will recall she recently voiced herself in the Disney Plus’ The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. While Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is heavily focused on the contestants, those who enjoy the Grammy-award-winning artist hope they get to see a lot of her big personality and hear new music when the series premieres.

Here’s everything we know about Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

All eight episodes of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premiere on Friday, March 25, on Prime Video in the US. For Lizzo fans in the UK or in other parts of the world, the series won’t debut until May 13 on the streaming service.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrl premise

Amazon describes Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ premise as the following:

"Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join her world. Only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS."

Viewers can expect to see contestants of the series not only go through nerve-racking auditions but rigorous dance boot camps as well. Lizzo and her team are hoping to find only the very best "thick" dancers.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1 cast

Meet the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1 contestants vying to dance on stage with the queen of body positivity.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Ashley Williams Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Arianna Davis Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Isabel Jones Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Jasmine Morrison Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios ) Asia Banks Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Jayla Sullivan Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Syndey Bell Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Charity Holloway Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Kiara Mooring Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Moesha Perez

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1 special guests

Given Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is a show bearing her name and is designed to find dancers for her world tour, it should come as no surprise that series executive producer Lizzo will be front in center as a host/judge of the show.

Helping her with this search will be famed choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. Scott herself has worked with the likes of Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

Additionally, viewers should be excited to hear that multi-platinum singer SZA will also be making an appearance this season.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1 trailer

Here is the full trailer for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1. For those hoping to hear a snippet of Lizzo’s upcoming album in it, you’re out of luck. However, the trailer does make you want to watch the entire series to see which dancers make the cut.

Prime Video was also kind enough to put out an additional teaser video which includes the Lizzo hit "Tempo."

New trailer coming in HOT. 🥵 Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is coming March 25, and the game will never be the same. #LizzosBigGrrrls pic.twitter.com/iI6DyOt5pNMarch 14, 2022 See more

How to watch Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season 1 is an Prime Video original show. Those hoping to watch the series will need a subscription to either Amazon Prime or Prime Video.