Mariah Meets Rylan: release date, songs, host and everything we know

It's hard to believe Mariah Carey's iconic festive hit All I Want for Christmas Is You is 30 years old.

To celebrate, Rylan travels to LA to interview the Grammy award-winning artist - his idol - about the snow-covered song that led to her being affectionately called the ‘Queen of Christmas’ in BBC2's one-off festive special, Mariah Meets Rylan.

Here's everything we know...

The one-off Yuletide special can be seen in all its festive glory on Saturday, December 7, at 8.15pm on BBC2. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Does Mariah talk about the origins of THAT Christmas classic?

You bet! Hearing those opening chimes of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You always reminds us the festive season is just around the corner. And the now iconic Yuletide hit and the album it came from, Merry Christmas, is 30 years old.

Mariah reminisces with Rylan about how the song came to be the Christmas hit we still know and love today.

"It was the first Christmas song I ever wrote," Mariah tells Rylan. "I was thinking about all the things I did want for Christmas and turned it into, if there’s someone you love, it means more than all that stuff. Although, when I sing 'I won’t even wish for snow' that’s a lie. Of course I do!"

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas. (Image credit: BBC)

Is it true that, when Mariah recorded the Merry Christmas album, she didn't feel the Recording Studio was Christmassy enough?

Yes, Mariah tells Rylan all about making the Merry Christmas album, and adding much-needed sparkle to the recording studio. "I put lights everywhere on the walls and two trees up because I wanted it to be festive," she says. "I don’t feel the same way when things aren’t decorated."

What else does Mariah talk to Rylan about?

Mariah also discusses her life, jobs she had before becoming famous, her musical influences - including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and George Michael - and how she came up with the melody for her hit Hero… on the toilet!

"Back then, that was the only time I was by myself but that’s where it came from. It’s super glam," teases Mariah, who has enjoyed 19 US No.1s and is thrilled her festive hit is still going strong 30 years on. "It feels surreal but I’m thankful."

What hits do we hear?

Well, as well as All I Want for Christmas Is You and Oh Santa, Mariah's collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, hits including Vision of Love and Hero are also featured. And more music follows the documentary with Mariah Carey at the BBC. More on that later...

Mariah dominates BBC2's schedule on Saturday with Mariah Meets Rylan at 8.15pm followed by Mariah Carey at the BBC at 9.10pm. (Image credit: BBC)

It's a Christmas special hosted by Rylan - there must be some fun and games along the way...

There certainly are! Even talking about her favourite subject, Mariah still seems fairly guarded, but Rylan warms her up with his infectious natural charm and lots of laughs.

In a playful moment, Rylan tests Mariah’s English accent and pretends to audition her for BBC1 soap EastEnders. Yes, really!

It's Christmas, surely there are some presents, too?

Of course! Rylan kicks off the interview by gifting Mariah with a bar of Toblerone chocolate with her name on. And that's not all. Later, he surprises Mariah with a home-made Christmas box, full of treats he thinks she will like.

First up is a Rylan angel - which frankly we think every Christmas tree should have - then some heeled marabou Christmas slippers (etched with her initials, natch!), and the theme continues with a personalised (and very British!) tea cup and saucer, which Mariah loves.

And no Rylan 'Christmas box' would be complete without... a photo of the man himself! Mariah loves it. And so do we.

Is there a trailer?

We can actually go one better than that as Rylan himself has made a behind-the-scenes video to tease the making of the documentary. Take a look:

Mariah Carey gets interviewed by ME! "It's Time" for a special Christmas vlog - YouTube Watch On

Tell us more about Mariah Carey at the BBC...

Straight after Mariah Meets Rylan comes Mariah Carey at the BBC (9.10pm), a selection of archive appearances on the BBC by the singer, including performances of Vision of Love, Without You, All I Want for Christmas Is You and Against All Odds featuring Westlife. So sit back and enjoy a night of entertainment from a music legend.