'Mary Berry: Love To Cook' on BBC2 — start date, premise, and everything you need to know

Mary Berry: Love To Cook is a new programme coming to BBC2, and will be hosted by the one and only Mary Berry. She has been teaching Britain to make delicious dishes for over six decades, and this new six-part series will continue to share her passion for great cooking.

Speaking about the new project, Mary Berry said: "Love to Cook is me in a nutshell! My cooking is all about sharing what I know and love, teaching and inspiring everyone to enjoy cooking as much as I do.

"Over the past year many have had unexpected time on their hands at home and have found a love of cooking to be comforting and healing in very difficult times. Love to Cook is all about celebrating just that, with wonderful characters as I travel the British Isles in a quest to meet and share in our passion for food.”

Here's what you need to know...

A release date for Love to Cook hasn't been announced, but we do know it will air later this year on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer. We'll keep you updated when the date is confirmed.

What is the premise of Love to Cook?

Across the six episodes, Mary Berry — who last year fronted Simple Comforts —shares her passion through great dishes, from those that will inspire beginners to those who want budget friendly meals without sacrificing flavour. The series celebrates Mary's lifelong joy of cooking as well as her commitment to teaching others how to do the same.

There will also be a book to accompany the new series, which will also be called Love to Cook and will be published by BBC Books. It is currently available to preorder via Amazon and features 120 recipes.

Karen Ross, Managing Director of production company Sidney Street, said: “This series shows Mary at her best. Mary’s understanding of food and cooking outshines everyone, and her desire to pass on decades of experience in a plate of mouth watering food is a joy to watch!”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but watch this space!