My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5: release date, guests and everything we know about the David Letterman series

David Letterman and Miley Cyrus on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

David Letterman is once again back in the interview chair as My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 makes its summer debut.

In past seasons, the Emmy-winning host has talked with a number of celebrities, including Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Will Smith, Deadpool & Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds and hip-hop sensation Cardi B. That trend continues in the newest round of episodes as Letterman sits down with an NBA legend and one of the hottest names in music. Want to know more?

Here's everything we know about My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, June 12. For those interested in watching, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 premise

Here is a synopsis of the new season:

"Combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has Letterman back in the host’s chair, following a 33-year reign in late night. This season, Letterman interviews Charles Barkley and Miley Cyrus."

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 guests

Charles Barkley and David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 (Image credit: Netflix)

This year, Letterman sits down with Charles Barkley and Miley Cyrus.

Barkley is an NBA legend turned popular co-host for Inside the NBA. As he takes on the role of interviewee for Letterman, it will be interesting to see Barkley's takeaways from the current league and its players.

Cyrus has been entertaining the masses since her popular series Hannah Montana. Once she dedicated her attention to music, she's exploded in the pop genre, even earning a few Grammys at the top of 2024. Perhaps Letterman will get some insight into what's next for the superstar.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host, David Letterman

Five-time Emmy-Award-winning David Letterman is no stranger to interviewing some of the world’s most well-known celebrities. Letterman spent 11 seasons hosting Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and 23 seasons hosting The Late Show with David Letterman on CBS. On both programs he sat down with some of the world's most notable politicians, athletes, actors, musicians and more.

Outside of his talk show duties, the comedian is also quite the producer and businessman. His production company Worldwide Pants has produced some very successful television shows and movies, including Strangers with Candy and Everybody Loves Raymond.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 5 trailer

Check out this trailer for the new season.