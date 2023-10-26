Netflix JFK drama: Everything we know about the 'US version of The Crown'

An as-of-yet unnamed Netflix JFK drama is in the works, with the streaming giant eager to fill the gap left by the end of its award-winning historical series The Crown.

The limited series is expected to be based upon Fredrik Logevall's biography JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956, which follows Kennedy's childhood through his time as a senator. A second volume, which hasn't been published yet, is expected to cover his time in the White House and his assassination.

Logevall's book should be in safe hands, with Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for Forrest Gump, adapting it for the screen, while also serving as executive producer, according to Variety.

Reports also state that "Netflix sees the series as something like an American version of The Crown," yet with the show described as a "limited series" it remains unclear whether there would be multiple actors playing the same roles, as with the royal drama.

Here's everything we know about the project so far...

With production yet to begin on this historical limited series, it could be a long time until it hits our TV screens, although a release date of 2025 could be realistic once Netflix's big wheels begin turning.

A post shared by The President Guy (@thepresidentguy) A photo posted by on

Netflix JFK drama plot

We all know how this story will end, on a sunny November afternoon in downtown Dallas, but it's all about the journey right?

The scope of the first series is expected to be vast, beginning in 1917 when the future President was born in Brookline, Massachussets and taking in his early life, including his time as a junior U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.

Indeed the publisher of Logevall's biography (pictured above) describes the opening volume as such..

"This volume spans the first thirty-nine years of JFK’s life —from birth through his decision to run for president — to reveal his early relationships, his formative experiences during World War Two, his ideas, his writings, his political aspirations. In examining these pre–White House years, Logevall shows us a more serious, independently minded Kennedy than we’ve previously known, whose distinct international sensibility would prepare him to enter national politics at a critical moment in modern U.S. history."

A second volume, which hasn't been published yet, is expected to cover his time in the White House and his assassination. Does this mean a second series is on the cards? We certainly hope so!

Netflix JFK drama cast — who will play President Kennedy?

Stars such as Martin Sheen (Kennedy), Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days), Patrick Dempsey (JFK: Reckless Youth), Michael C. Hall (The Crown) and Greg Kinnear (The Kennedys) are among the many who've played President Kennedy on screen before, but there's no news on who'll play him — or any of the cast — in this series.

News of who'll be playing his wife Jackie and his brother Robert will also be eagerly anticipated — we'll be sure to update this page as soon as there's news on that front!

Is there a trailer?

With filming yet to start, there's no trailer yet. We'll let you know as soon as one lands though!