Our Planet II: release date, trailer, narrator and everything we know

Our Planet II is a follow-up to the 2019 Netflix documentary series from Silverback Films, the team behind Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and The Blue Planet, with legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough narrating.

Season one was the first nature documentary Netflix had produced. Each episode focused on a different kind of habitat and followed the animals who live in them, with a focus on how climate change has impacted their way of life.

Our Planet II has a more particular theme: migration. This new series will be focused on the migratory patterns of dozens of animal species from around the world, with each episode standing in for roughly three months of the Earth's orbit.

In this way, the series will highlight major animal movements and gatherings, showcasing some rare and never-before-seen moments of animal behavior that Netflix says will "astound even the most avid viewer of nature documentaries."

Here's what you need to know about Our Planet II...

Our Planet II will be made available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

If you're looking for more factual shows to stream, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix documentaries you should be watching right now.

We;ll be learning about animals from around the world in Our Planet II. (Image credit: Netflix)

How many episodes of Our Planet II will there be?

Our Planet II is half the length of the first series, with just four new episodes coming to Netflix.

What is Our Planet II about?

Netflix's logline for Our Planet II reads: "From the Emmy® Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world."

Of the series, Sir David Attenborough notes: “This series traces extraordinary journeys, in a world that is itself changing faster than ever. Only now are we beginning to understand that all life on Earth depends on the freedom to move."

Is there an Our Planet II trailer?

Yes! The trailer for Our Planet II arrived on Wednesday, May 31. In it, you can get a taste of some of the breathtaking footage from the natural world that the team have captured of animals in all kinds of habitats.

Check it out below: