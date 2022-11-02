Our Universe: release date, premise, trailer and everything we know

Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation and CGI technology to tell its story.

Our Universe is a six-part series coming to Netflix, which will add to the streaming service's growing natural history catalog.

The series was produced by BBC Studios and uses CGI technology to explore the connections that drive the natural world around us. It's executive produced by Andrew Cohen, with Mike Davis serving as showrunner.

It's among six new documentaries that have been ordered by Netflix, which are being released on the streaming service in 2022, 2023, and 2024, so they're equally spread out.

Here's everything you need to know about Our Universe...

The six-part documentary series arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, November 22. It will be available exclusively on the streaming service.

@BBCStudios Science Unit to produce Our Universe for @Netflix. Landmark series narrated by @Morgan_Freeman blends wildlife footage with cosmic special effects to take viewer on an adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world.

Our Universe premise

Netflix has released an official synopsis for the new documentary, which is as follows: "From BBC Studios and narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, comes this unprecedented six-part series, an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making.

"Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects, it takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world."

It adds: "From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth."

Our Universe narrator

Morgan Freeman narrates the new documentary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morgan Freeman brings his iconic voice to Our Universe, having narrated a number of other projects such as March of the Penguins, The Shawshank Redemption and War Of The Worlds, and has even played the role of God in Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty. So fans of Morgan's soothing voice will be pleased to know he's narrating this documentary series too, providing some key insights along the way.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, as a glimpse of Our Universe was featured in a new Netflix promotional video called 6 Mind Blowing New Nature Documentaries. In it, some teaser footage from Our Universe was released, as well as confirmation that other titles would soon be joining it.

Our Planet II and Life On Our Planet have been confirmed for a 2023 release, while Our Oceans and Our Living World won't be released until 2024.

You can watch the combined teaser trailer for all of these new titles below...