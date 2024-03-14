Outer Range season 2: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

Two years after its first season debuted to critical acclaim, Outer Range season 2 is finally on its way, ready to return us to Royal Abbott's Wyoming ranch with all its intrigue, mystery and time travel.

Outer Range stars Josh Brolin as the patriarch of the Abbott family who has a mysterious past. He's trying to stop his neighbors, the Tillersons, from slowly taking over his land; this task becomes a lot harder when a mysterious woman appears on his land, when his son kills one of the Tillersons, and also when a massive hole appears in a pasture that has no apparent bottom and has strange effects on those who fall through it.

After an action-packed season 1 finale which answered lots of our questions about the show but set up even more, including a strange extra dimension through the hole, Outer Range season 2 is finally on its way to pick up the pieces and continue the story.

Want to know more? Here's everything you need to know about Outer Range season 2. The pictures you see throughout the article are part of a first-look batch Amazon released.

Amazon has confirmed that Outer Range season 2 will premiere on Thursday, May 16, straight onto its streaming service Prime Video.

Unlike with season 1, which had two episodes release per week, all seven episodes of Outer Range season 2 will arrive on Prime Video on the same day.

Outer Range season 2 cast

Tamara Podemski in Outer Range season 2 (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

As Outer Range season 1 showed, dead characters in the show don't necessarily stay dead, so any of the major cast of the first season could show up in season 2. Below we'll share the cast list of major characters from the first season who could return.

All but the last two have been confirmed to be returning, both in Amazon's official announcement or from first look images for the second season. Of course, just because a character wasn't listed, doesn't mean they won't be in the show, as Patricia and Martha weren't as prominent in season 1 as the other characters.

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Tamara Podemski as Joy Hawk

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Deidre O'Connell as Patricia Tillerson

Morningstar Angeline as Martha Hawk

Outer Range season 2 plot

Noah Reid in Outer Range season 2 (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon hasn't released any plot clues for Outer Range season 2, beyond what we can gather from the first-look photos shared by the company.

Several show Deputy Sherriff Joy Hawk living amongst Wyoming's First Nation peoples, presumably in the past, which follows on from how she ended season 1. Different images show her in different changes of clothes, suggesting that she stays in the past for some time.

We see Royal Abbott and his wife Cecilia at the edge of the void, so he presumably shares more secrets of the ranch with her. We also see versions of them in the past, so we'll find out how they met and fell in love.

Some characters are back like Amy Abbott and Billy Tillerson, and without wanting to spoil the season 1 finale (yet, though scroll down for a reminder), their presence is a surprise. Other Tillersons seem up to their old antics, and Wayne is looking surprisingly nimble for a man on his deathbed.

What happened at the end of Outer Range season 1?

Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor in Outer Range season 2 (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It's been almost two years since the first season came out, so ahead of Outer Range season 2, here's what you need to know about how the first season ended. Massive spoilers ensue.

Rhett Abbott, who'd spent the season reconciling with an old flame Maria and deciding whether he wanted to run away with her or stick with his family, finally reconciled with her. However at Rhett's rodeo, his young niece Amy saw a vision of her long-missing mother Rebecca and wandered away after it, vanishing.

When out in the fields Joy Hawk, who'd spent the entire season investigating Perry Abbott's alleged murder of Trevor Tillerson, sees a strange vision. A stampede of buffalo, being pursued by First Nation People, cross her path, seemingly coming from no-where.

Perry is also missing, having jumped into the mysterious void in the seventh episode and not having re-appeared. He jumped not long after his father Abbott confessed about his past with the void: he's from the year 1886, and after accidentally killing his father as a child, he leapt into the pit and ended up emerging 100 years later. He'd been found and brought up by the Abbotts ever since.

Autumn, having slowly become more deranged through the season, teamed up with Billy to kill Royal, with a gunfight breaking out which ended in Billy's death. Autumn nearly died too, but the buffalo from before appeared which stayed Royal's hand. Royal notices that Autumn has the exact same scar as Amy, making him realize that Autumn is Amy — the young girl must have fallen through the hole and gotten in on the time travelling hijinx too.

Right at the end, Royal told Cecilia about his strange past, though it's implied that he didn't tell everything, particularly Autumn's true identity.

We never found out what happened to Rebecca, what's up with Royal's visions of a mysterious alternative future, why Wayne is dead set on taking over the Abbott ranch or just about anything to do with the void on the Abbott land. So there's a lot more to find out!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!